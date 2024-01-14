en English
Business

Ah Lim Chicken Rice Closes; Self-Service Payment System Gains Praise

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Ah Lim Chicken Rice Closes; Self-Service Payment System Gains Praise

In a startling revelation, Ah Lim Chicken Rice, a popular food stall located at 217 Bedok North Street 1, has declared its closure after an operational span of just one year. The establishment cited a fall in footfall and escalating operational expenses as the prime reasons behind the decision to cease operations. Despite the stall’s closure, the business will continue to accept orders for its renowned Signature Chicken Rice Onigiris, providing ordering details to its followers on its Instagram and TikTok accounts.

The Journey of Ah Lim Chicken Rice

The stall first opened its doors to customers in April 2023, marking its initial foray into the food and beverage sector. The venture received a warm welcome from food enthusiasts from Bedok and all over Singapore. The closure of Ah Lim Chicken Rice follows a trend of local eateries facing a similar fate, with the recent closure of Mei Yuen Restaurant in Katong and a fishball noodles stall in the Bukit Timah Food Centre after 45 years of service.

Trust and Integrity in the Hawker Industry

In an unrelated but equally intriguing development, a hawker operating a lor mee stall in People’s Park Centre has introduced a self-service payment system. This innovative approach requires customers to take their own change, underscoring the requisite of trust from the hawker towards his patrons. The move has earned the hawker applause from netizens for his trust and integrity, with several sharing comparable experiences with other food vendors.

Resilience in the Face of Challenges

The dual developments highlight the resilience and adaptability of the Singaporean food industry in the face of rising costs and changing consumer habits. While some businesses like Ah Lim Chicken Rice have had to make the tough decision to close, others have innovated and adapted to the evolving landscape, as seen in the self-service payment model at the lor mee stall. The journey is not easy, but the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation in Singapore’s food scene continues to shine.

Business Food Singapore
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

