Africa

Africa’s Silent Crisis: The Rising Threat of Listeria Infections

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Africa’s Silent Crisis: The Rising Threat of Listeria Infections

As the world continues to grapple with the relentless effects of pandemics, the focus has been largely on viral infections. However, lurking beneath these global concerns is another potential crisis: the rise of bacterial infections, particularly Listeriosis, a potentially lethal food-borne disease caused by the pathogen Listeria monocytogenes. Researchers are warning that African public health systems may be unprepared for the detection and reporting of these infections, posing a significant health risk to the population.

Rising Consumption of Processed Foods

Dr. Thulani Sibanda, a food scientist at the University of Pretoria’s Department of Consumer and Food Sciences, draws attention to the increased consumption of processed foods in Africa, a trend that heightens the risk of exposure to Listeria. High-risk foods include ready-to-eat, cold foods like processed sausages and cold meats, often consumed without further cooking. These food items, even when refrigerated, could pose a serious risk, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, those with certain diseases like HIV/AIDS, TB, malaria, or anaemia, and for those experiencing rapid urbanization and climate change impacts.

The Need for Vigilance

With this rising threat, Dr. Sibanda underscores the urgent need for African public health systems to heighten their vigilance, educate consumers on the risks of Listeria, and establish early detection and reporting systems. While South Africa has a reporting system in place for suspected cases of listeriosis, many countries on the continent do not. Furthermore, the lack of awareness surrounding the terms ‘listeria’ and ‘listeriosis’ adds to the challenge.

Implications for Healthcare Settings

A recent study conducted in a tertiary health facility in Ghana revealed a disturbing prevalence of multidrug-resistant bacteria on both pre and post-disinfected surfaces. This finding indicates a lamentable ineffective disinfection process, further underscoring the need for an overhaul of disinfection protocol and training of hospital staff to mitigate the burden of nosocomial infections in healthcare settings.

Despite listeriosis cases being relatively rare in Africa, the continent must be better prepared. Bacterial foodborne diseases, such as listeriosis, carry high fatality rates. As the world continues to evolve and the consumption of processed foods increases, so does the threat of Listeria. It is a silent crisis that demands loud action.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

