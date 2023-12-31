en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Affordable Luxury: 50 Best Wines Under $50 in a Year of Inflation

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:49 pm EST
Affordable Luxury: 50 Best Wines Under $50 in a Year of Inflation

A journey through the vineyards of 21 countries, totalling 3,243 wines tasted. The quest? To identify the year’s 50 best wines under $50. The craft of wine tasting, ordinarily seen as a pursuit of the affluent, is subtly shifting as an expert wine taster has painstakingly assembled a catalogue of affordable yet high-quality wines. The mission was driven by the need to combat the economic implications of a year fraught with inflation. The list cuts across various wine types, from the full-bodied reds to the crisp whites, the delicate rosés, and the effervescent sparklers.

Unveiling New Labels and Celebrating Familiar Brands

The expert’s intention was twofold. First, to introduce wine enthusiasts to new labels that have managed to strike a balance between quality and affordability. Next, to applaud familiar brands that have weathered the storm of economic pressures, maintaining their quality and price. The latter offers reassurance to wine lovers that their favourite bottles can still be enjoyed without straining their budgets.

Champagnes Under $50: A Feat Achieved

Among the challenges faced in the compilation was the daunting task of finding Champagnes under $50. Yet, the expert succeeded, ensuring that the joyous pop of a Champagne bottle remains accessible even in these testing times.

A Guiding Light for Budget-Conscious Wine Lovers

The culmination of this endeavour is a guide for those seeking to savour fine wines without the associated hefty price tags. One standout example is the Durant & Booth Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, a classic, full-bodied, bourbon-barrel-aged Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Priced at $37.95, this wine’s generous black currant, dark cherry, and toasty oak spice flavours, coupled with a smoky finish, stand testament to the fact that quality and affordability can indeed coexist in the world of wines. This list serves as an affirmation that, despite economic pressures, the pleasure of enjoying a fine wine need not be a luxury reserved for the affluent.

0
Food
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns

By Bijay Laxmi

Burger King Unveils Modernized Logo in Major Rebrand

By Hadeel Hashem

Expert Releases List of Top 50 Wines Under $50 in an Inflation-hit Market

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year's Eve Video

By Dil Bar Irshad

Zomato Gears Up for New Year's Eve Surge: A Glimpse into the 'War Room ...
@Business · 2 hours
Zomato Gears Up for New Year's Eve Surge: A Glimpse into the 'War Room ...
heart comment 0
Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful

By Mazhar Abbas

Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful
TikTok User’s ‘Bottomless’ Brunch Misunderstanding Goes Viral

By Momen Zellmi

TikTok User's 'Bottomless' Brunch Misunderstanding Goes Viral
American Countess: A Nostalgic Journey Through America’s Heartland

By BNN Correspondents

American Countess: A Nostalgic Journey Through America's Heartland
Emerging Wine Regions: Redrawing the Global Wine Map

By Hadeel Hashem

Emerging Wine Regions: Redrawing the Global Wine Map
Latest Headlines
World News
From Sideline Coaching to Positive Cheering: The Parent's Role in Youth Sports
1 min
From Sideline Coaching to Positive Cheering: The Parent's Role in Youth Sports
Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall
1 min
Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall
Election Commission of Pakistan Disqualifies Imran Khan and PTI Leaders from Upcoming Elections
2 mins
Election Commission of Pakistan Disqualifies Imran Khan and PTI Leaders from Upcoming Elections
Tragedy Strikes Cycling World: Rohan Dennis Charged Following Wife's Death
2 mins
Tragedy Strikes Cycling World: Rohan Dennis Charged Following Wife's Death
Texas AG Accuses Biden Administration of 'Aiding and Abetting' Drug Cartels Amid Border Crisis
2 mins
Texas AG Accuses Biden Administration of 'Aiding and Abetting' Drug Cartels Amid Border Crisis
VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp: An Alliance for Environmental Sustainability
2 mins
VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp: An Alliance for Environmental Sustainability
Ottawa Senators Confirm Steve Staios as Permanent General Manager in Management Overhaul
2 mins
Ottawa Senators Confirm Steve Staios as Permanent General Manager in Management Overhaul
Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
3 mins
Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Senator Graham Advocates Deportation and Title 42 Revival Amid Migrant Surge
3 mins
Senator Graham Advocates Deportation and Title 42 Revival Amid Migrant Surge
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app