Affordability Tops Canadians’ Concerns Entering 2024

As Canada steps into 2024, the pressing issue of affordability takes center stage. Nik Nanos of Nanos Research underscores the economic climate as the top concern for Canadians in the year ahead. The relentless struggle with food and housing affordability shows no signs of easing.

The Struggle Continues

CTV News reports highlight an unyielding battle with food and housing costs. Thanksgiving, one of the busiest days for food banks, mirrors the impact of rising grocery prices on Canadians. Furthermore, the Calgary Food Bank’s appeal for affordable food ahead of the holiday season underlines the severity of inflationary pressures on basic necessities.

Government’s Role in Tackling Affordability

Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne discusses the government’s actions to stabilize food costs, hinting that the process may take months. The federal government’s approach to lowering food prices and its political implications are also in the spotlight. The NDP calls for tougher measures to curb grocery prices, while the Conservatives capitalize on the government’s plan. Various panels analyze whether ‘real muscle’ is needed to alter the direction of food prices and whether CEOs hold the blame.

Affordability Beyond Food

The issue of affordability extends beyond food. A report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) highlights stark inequality and corporate greed, with the top 100 highest paid CEOs increasing their profits in 2022 despite deepening food insecurity and a worsening humanitarian crisis of homelessness. The report calls for reducing CEO pay and addressing class inequality in Canada.

Canadians Adjusting Amid Challenges

Amid these challenges, Canadians are readjusting their plans. Sarnia-Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu discusses the struggles of residents in her area with rising costs and high inflation. She expresses disappointment in the government’s handling of various issues and highlights her efforts in passing private member’s bills. With the cost of living and affordability being the main concern for the majority, Canadians are looking forward to seeing how their government will address these issues in the coming year.