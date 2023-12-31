en English
Food

Adelaide Snack Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Spicy Seasoning

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:28 pm EST
Employees at a snack manufacturing facility in Adelaide, Australia, have reported experiencing adverse health symptoms, which they believe are a result of handling a spicy seasoning used in the production of a popular snack. The issue has escalated to the point where the United Workers Union has lodged an official complaint, prompting an investigation by SafeWork SA, a government agency responsible for regulating workplace safety.

Adverse Health Effects Reported

The employees at Smith’s Snackfood Company, a subsidiary of the multinational corporation PepsiCo, reported a range of health issues. These include eye and skin irritation, sneezing, coughing, a runny nose, chest discomfort, and difficulty breathing. These symptoms manifested in the production area where the ‘flamin’ hot’ seasoning of Doritos is dispersed from a machine periodically.

A Safety Concern Raised

The United Workers Union has taken up the issue, alleging significant safety concerns surrounding the ‘improper handling of strongly irritating substances’. The union reports that out of 13 workers interviewed, 11 confirmed adverse effects resulting from exposure to the spicy seasoning. This has led to an ongoing investigation by SafeWork SA to determine the legitimacy of the claims and the severity of the symptoms.

Company’s Response to the Issue

Smith’s Snackfood Company has responded to the allegations by asserting that the safety of its employees is their top priority. The company has announced measures to address the issue, including the installation of additional extraction fans in the facility. This will enhance the ventilation in the production area and minimize the dispersion of the spicy seasoning in the air. Furthermore, the company is enforcing mandatory mask-wearing among its employees to mitigate the effects of the seasoning.

Food Health
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

