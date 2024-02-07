Adejok� Bakare: From Supper Club to Michelin Star

Adejok� Bakare's culinary journey, which began in Nigeria and took her to the United Kingdom, is one of passion, perseverance, and a deep-rooted love for her craft. From a background in microbiology to various other jobs, her true calling pulled her back into the kitchen, where she started a supper club in 2016. The club's success led her to the Brixton Kitchen competition in 2019, a contest that offered a six-month restaurant residency to the winner.

Victory in Brixton, Birth of Chishuru

With her exceptional blend of West African flavors and cookery, influenced by her diverse cultural background, Adejok� emerged victorious. This victory became a launchpad for her dream project, 'Chishuru,' a restaurant she opened in Brixton Village. In September 2023, she moved it to a larger location in Fitzrovia owing to its growing popularity.

Chishuru's Success and Recognition

Chishuru quickly gained fame for its nostalgic, home-style cooking and flavorful combinations. With a lunch set menu priced at £35pp and a dinner set menu at £75pp, the restaurant offers dishes such as fermented crispy rice cake, corn cake, and grilled breadfruit.

Making History: A Michelin Star

In a crowning achievement of her culinary journey, Adejok� Bakare has been awarded a Michelin star, making her the first black female Michelin-starred chef in the UK, and only the second globally. Upon receiving the accolade, she expressed her astonishment and honor, as well as a sense of responsibility given the public's overwhelming reaction to her groundbreaking success.