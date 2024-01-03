Acclaimed Chef Suzanne Vizethann Acquires Historic Marriner’s Restaurant

Acclaimed Atlanta chef and restaurateur Suzanne Vizethann has made a landmark acquisition of the historic Marriner’s Restaurant in Camden, Maine. The beloved local breakfast and lunch spot, a staple of Camden’s community for 82 years, previously owned by Dan and Becki Gabriele for 41 years, is set to undergo a transformation under Vizethann’s culinary expertise.

Buttermilk Kitchen at Marriner’s: A Blend of Traditions

With plans to revitalize and reopen the restaurant as Buttermilk Kitchen at Marriner’s in April, Vizethann aims to harmoniously blend the restaurant’s traditional appeal with her signature Southern culinary style. This includes the introduction of iconic dishes like grits, biscuits, and fried chicken, strong hallmarks of her Atlanta establishment, Buttermilk Kitchen, which has garnered a reputation for its cozy Southern breakfast and lunch offerings.

A Fresh Look with a Nod to the Past

The renovation of the space is expected to include a breakfast counter and an espresso bar, as well as the addition of brunch beverages like mimosas and Bloody Marys. Despite these changes, the restaurant will retain Marriner’s top-selling dishes on the menu, striking a balance between old and new. The acquisition of Marriner’s by Vizethann signifies a blend of old and new traditions, aiming to continue being a staple in the community with a touch of Southern flair.

Other Developments in the Local Food Scene

In other local food scene news, the downtown cocktail bar and dance club Citrus in Portland has closed after about 18 months. The storied Roma Cafe on Congress Street is celebrating its 100th anniversary with special dinner events. Additionally, The Well at Jordan’s Farm in Cape Elizabeth is taking reservations for the 2024 season, indicating a thriving interest in farm-to-table dining experiences.