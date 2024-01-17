Acadia Restaurant: A Nod to Wolf's Deli with Rave-Reviewed Pastrami Sandwich

The gastronomic landscape of New York City has welcomed a new addition, Acadia, an upscale Middle Eastern restaurant nestled in the spot once graced by Wolf's deli at 101 W. 57th St. This contemporary culinary venture has managed to weave a tribute to Wolf's legacy into its fabric, offering a pastrami-on-rye sandwich that has already garnered a string of rave reviews for its superior quality, even when compared to the original Wolf's.

Acadia's Menu: A Mediterranean Tapestry

While the majority of Acadia's menu is a vibrant spread of Mediterranean dishes, it draws its influences from a wide array of culinary traditions. From the aromatic kitchens of Israel and Lebanon to the flavorful cuisines of Greece, Tunisia, and Morocco, Acadia offers a grand tour of the Mediterranean through its menu. Spearheading this gastronomic journey is Executive Chef Ari Bokovza, who also lends his expertise to Dagon, a modern-Israeli bistro.

An Homage to Wolf's

Customer sentiment, a powerful current in the river of gastronomy, has shaped a unique section in Acadia's lunch menu. This section, titled "Homage to Wolf's", is where the $24 pastrami sandwich resides. This dish, acclaimed for its proper preparation and flavor, is not made in-house but is sourced from Liebman's, the last Kosher deli in the Bronx. Liebman's pastrami is an institution in itself, and its presence on Acadia's menu has been received with enthusiasm.

A Pastrami Sandwich Like No Other

The pastrami sandwich at Acadia has quickly risen to fame, staking its claim as the best option in the neighborhood. In comparison, other local offerings have been criticized for their lack of flavor and proper pastrami characteristics. Yet, the pastrami-on-rye at Acadia has managed to stand out, paying a fitting tribute to the iconic Wolf's deli while carving a niche for itself in New York's vibrant culinary scene.