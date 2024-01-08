en English
Business

ABDL Enters Premium Gin Market with Launch of Zoya Special Batch Gin

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST
In a significant stride towards diversifying its product range, Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL) has ventured into the premium gin market with the introduction of its latest offering, Zoya Special Batch Gin. This move marks the inauguration of the company’s ‘PremBrands’ vertical, a platform devoted to delivering high-end, luxurious products.

Introducing Zoya: A Confluence of Luxury and Taste

Zoya Special Batch Gin is a melange of 100% grain and natural spirits, garnished with a unique blend of juniper and 12 handpicked botanicals. This concoction aims to provide a distinctive and refreshing experience to its consumers. The product is slated to cater to the escalating trend of premiumization within India’s alcoholic beverage industry, particularly among the younger demographic that yearns for local and experiential offerings.

ABDL’s Strategic Move into the Gin Market

ABDL’s foray into the gin market with Zoya is a strategic attempt to tap into the growing popularity of gin in India. This initiative also enables ABDL to bolster its portfolio with high-margin luxury products, aligning with the company’s ambitious plans to boost its sales and revenue in the coming years. Alok Gupta, the Managing Director of ABDL, highlighted that the launch of Zoya is a significant step towards a more valuable portfolio. Bikram Basu, the company’s Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to gin enthusiasts and the overall growth of the category.

Zoya’s Rollout: Gurgaon and Beyond

Zoya Special Batch Premium Gin will initially be made available in Gurgaon, with plans for expansion to Maharashtra and other prominent Indian cities. In a bid to establish a global presence, the product will also make its way to international markets. A 750ML bottle of Zoya is priced at Rs. 2200 in Maharashtra, reflecting its position in the premium market segment. The company aims to manufacture and sell this luxurious gin in about 10 significant markets over the next two quarters.

Business Food India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

