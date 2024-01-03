en English
Food

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
AAA Awards Five Diamonds to The Restaurant at JUSTIN, a First for Winery Restaurants

California’s acclaimed JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery has added another feather to its cap. The Restaurant at JUSTIN has been honored with the AAA Five Diamonds designation, a recognition that epitomizes the zenith of luxury and pioneering cuisine. It stands alone as the only winery restaurant to secure this esteemed status, thereby joining an exclusive club of 68 restaurants across the United States, among which only 13 are located in California.

AAA Five Diamonds: A Testament to Excellence

The Five Diamonds designation from AAA, established in 1985, is a rigorous quality and consistency assessment that hospitality establishments aspire to achieve. It is an unanticipated, independent inspection conducted by qualified professionals. The Restaurant at JUSTIN’s inclusion in this select group accentuates its commitment to quality and consistency, and its ability to provide a unique culinary experience.

Leading the Culinary Voyage at JUSTIN

Executive Chef Rachel Haggstrom is at the helm of The Restaurant at JUSTIN, guiding its culinary journey. The restaurant serves a five-course prix fixe menu featuring local ingredients and paired with the award-winning wines of JUSTIN. With the vineyard providing a picturesque backdrop, dining at JUSTIN is as much about the ambiance as it is about the food.

JUSTIN’s Legacy of Accolades

Besides the AAA Five Diamonds, The Restaurant at JUSTIN has also earned a MICHELIN Star, a MICHELIN Green Star, a Forbes Five-Star rating, and a gold award for sustainability from Elite Traveler. These awards demonstrate the restaurant’s pledge to sustainability and high-quality dining. The Restaurant at JUSTIN is part of the larger JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, a trailblazer in Paso Robles recognized for its Bordeaux-style wines and luxury accommodations at The JUST INN.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

