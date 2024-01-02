en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

A Year of Culinary Innovation: Triangle’s Gastronomic Scene in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
A Year of Culinary Innovation: Triangle’s Gastronomic Scene in 2023

The Triangle region, known for its burgeoning culinary scene, experienced a remarkable year in 2023, with numerous restaurant openings that introduced diversity and innovation to the local gastronomy. Among these, Ajja emerged as a major highlight. Led by Garland owners Cheetie Kumar and Paul Siler, Ajja has received national recognition from Esquire for its unique fusion of seasonal North Carolina ingredients with Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors.

A Year of Culinary Expansion

The gastronomic expansion in the Triangle was further marked by significant additions such as Bombolo, an Italian eatery renowned for its creative dishes, and Cheeni, an Indian restaurant helmed by James Beard semifinalist chef Preeti Waas. The region also saw the growth of a Charlotte-based brand that brought a versatile dining and shopping experience.

The year also marked the debut of Eno River Brewing, quickly recognized for its wide array of beers and scenic location. Meanwhile, Giorgios Bakatsias made a significant contribution by launching four new dining concepts, including East End Bistrot and Nikos, thereby further solidifying the fine dining scene.

Reviving Classics and Blending Cuisines

One of the noteworthy transitions was Isaac’s Bagels, which moved from being a popular pop-up to a permanent location. Adding to the culinary diversity, La Montaña successfully blended Asian and Mexican cuisines, offering a unique gastronomic experience. Lakewood Social, Leroy’s, Little Bull, and M Test Kitchen brought distinctive flavors and dining experiences, each with their unique offerings.

Madre captivated diners with its stunning ambiance and Spanish tapas, while Mike D’s BBQ added to the region’s rich barbecue tradition. In a nostalgic throwback, Nanas made a comeback, reviving classic dishes in a retro setting.

New Tastes and Social Spaces

SAAP and Seraphine introduced Laotian flavors and New Orleans-inspired cuisine to the Triangle, respectively. The year also saw the opening of new taprooms from established breweries and the innovative Umbrella, Raleigh’s first zero-alcohol cocktail bar. Lastly, the Velvet Hippo and Ekhaya introduced new social spaces and a fine dining Bantu restaurant, respectively, further enhancing the Triangle’s dining landscape.

With a year filled with such culinary innovation and diversity, the Triangle region has undoubtedly cemented its place as a gastronomic hotspot, promising even more exciting developments in the future.

0
Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Marley Spoon vs QuiteLike: A Battle of Taste, Variety, and Convenience

By Ebenezer Mensah

Culinary Renaissance in the Triangle: Notable Restaurant Openings of 2023

By Salman Khan

Supr Food Kitchen: A New Health-Focused Restaurant in Greenwich

By Nimrah Khatoon

Supr Food Kitchen: A New Health-Conscious Dining Experience in Fairfield County

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The Pizza Oven in Riverdale Bids Farewell: An End to Six Decades of Cu ...
@Business · 3 mins
The Pizza Oven in Riverdale Bids Farewell: An End to Six Decades of Cu ...
heart comment 0
New Study Sheds Light on the Impact of Fruit Combinations on Smoothie Nutritional Value

By Muthana Al-Najjar

New Study Sheds Light on the Impact of Fruit Combinations on Smoothie Nutritional Value
Sub-Saharan Africa Urged to Diversify Crops for Nutritional Security Amid Rising Population

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sub-Saharan Africa Urged to Diversify Crops for Nutritional Security Amid Rising Population
Minnesota Gears Up for the Girl Scout Cookie Season

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Minnesota Gears Up for the Girl Scout Cookie Season
Sonic Drive-In Launches Unique Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger and Shake

By Justice Nwafor

Sonic Drive-In Launches Unique Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger and Shake
Latest Headlines
World News
Atalanta Strengthens Squad with Acquisition of Swedish Defender Isak Hien
9 seconds
Atalanta Strengthens Squad with Acquisition of Swedish Defender Isak Hien
Dan Quinn: A Head Coach in Waiting or Cowboys' Cornerstone?
1 min
Dan Quinn: A Head Coach in Waiting or Cowboys' Cornerstone?
Academic's Death Exposes Dark Underbelly of Unregulated Online Pharmacies
2 mins
Academic's Death Exposes Dark Underbelly of Unregulated Online Pharmacies
Geyser Responds to Strickland's Controversial Act: A Debate on the Relevance of Jiu-Jitsu Belts in MMA
2 mins
Geyser Responds to Strickland's Controversial Act: A Debate on the Relevance of Jiu-Jitsu Belts in MMA
Douglas Lima to Face Rinat Fakhretdinov in High-Stakes Grappling Match at ADXC 2
2 mins
Douglas Lima to Face Rinat Fakhretdinov in High-Stakes Grappling Match at ADXC 2
2024 US Elections and Trade Policy: Steady Course for Latin America
2 mins
2024 US Elections and Trade Policy: Steady Course for Latin America
Hickory Flat Outmaneuvers Thrasher in Nail-Biting Finish, Secures 53-47 Victory
2 mins
Hickory Flat Outmaneuvers Thrasher in Nail-Biting Finish, Secures 53-47 Victory
A Battle of Wills: Michigan and Washington Face-off in the College Football Playoff National Championship
2 mins
A Battle of Wills: Michigan and Washington Face-off in the College Football Playoff National Championship
Air Force Veteran Conviction Highlights Balance Between Free Speech and Order
2 mins
Air Force Veteran Conviction Highlights Balance Between Free Speech and Order
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
32 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
2 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
3 hours
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
Honour Mode in Baldur's Gate 3: Player's Game Ends Abruptly Due to Seemingly Innocuous Act
3 hours
Honour Mode in Baldur's Gate 3: Player's Game Ends Abruptly Due to Seemingly Innocuous Act
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
4 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
5 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app