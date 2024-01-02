A Year of Culinary Innovation: Triangle’s Gastronomic Scene in 2023

The Triangle region, known for its burgeoning culinary scene, experienced a remarkable year in 2023, with numerous restaurant openings that introduced diversity and innovation to the local gastronomy. Among these, Ajja emerged as a major highlight. Led by Garland owners Cheetie Kumar and Paul Siler, Ajja has received national recognition from Esquire for its unique fusion of seasonal North Carolina ingredients with Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors.

A Year of Culinary Expansion

The gastronomic expansion in the Triangle was further marked by significant additions such as Bombolo, an Italian eatery renowned for its creative dishes, and Cheeni, an Indian restaurant helmed by James Beard semifinalist chef Preeti Waas. The region also saw the growth of a Charlotte-based brand that brought a versatile dining and shopping experience.

The year also marked the debut of Eno River Brewing, quickly recognized for its wide array of beers and scenic location. Meanwhile, Giorgios Bakatsias made a significant contribution by launching four new dining concepts, including East End Bistrot and Nikos, thereby further solidifying the fine dining scene.

Reviving Classics and Blending Cuisines

One of the noteworthy transitions was Isaac’s Bagels, which moved from being a popular pop-up to a permanent location. Adding to the culinary diversity, La Montaña successfully blended Asian and Mexican cuisines, offering a unique gastronomic experience. Lakewood Social, Leroy’s, Little Bull, and M Test Kitchen brought distinctive flavors and dining experiences, each with their unique offerings.

Madre captivated diners with its stunning ambiance and Spanish tapas, while Mike D’s BBQ added to the region’s rich barbecue tradition. In a nostalgic throwback, Nanas made a comeback, reviving classic dishes in a retro setting.

New Tastes and Social Spaces

SAAP and Seraphine introduced Laotian flavors and New Orleans-inspired cuisine to the Triangle, respectively. The year also saw the opening of new taprooms from established breweries and the innovative Umbrella, Raleigh’s first zero-alcohol cocktail bar. Lastly, the Velvet Hippo and Ekhaya introduced new social spaces and a fine dining Bantu restaurant, respectively, further enhancing the Triangle’s dining landscape.

With a year filled with such culinary innovation and diversity, the Triangle region has undoubtedly cemented its place as a gastronomic hotspot, promising even more exciting developments in the future.