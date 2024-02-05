A Toast to Tradition: Unveiling the Wine Route of Guanajuato, Mexico

Immersed in the heartland of Mexico, stretching from the historical town of San Miguel de Allende to Dolores Hidalgo, lies the scenic Wine Route of Guanajuato. This region, celebrated for its fertile soil and rich viticultural heritage, offers a unique blend of winemaking traditions and cultural experiences.

Historical Roots of Viticulture in Guanajuato

The winemaking heritage of Guanajuato dates back to the early 19th century, a tradition initiated by the national hero, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla. Despite a period post-independence when these traditions were lost, the art of winemaking has experienced a revival, with boutique wineries like Cuna de Tierra flourishing.

Cuna de Tierra: A Testament to Meticulous Winemaking

Located near Dolores Hidalgo, Cuna de Tierra prides itself on meticulous vineyard practices, including hand-cleaning of grapes and cold maceration to enhance the wine's aroma. A distinctive adobe tower, a creation of architect Ignacio Urquiza, stands tall in the vineyard, offering tastings and pairings.

Bodega Dos Buhos: An Intersection of Art and Viticulture

Close to San Miguel de Allende is Bodega Dos Buhos, a vineyard emphasizing sustainable and organic viticulture. Blending artistic aesthetics with agronomy, the vineyard doubles as an art gallery, offering organic viticulture workshops and enology courses.

Rancho Toyan: A Whimsical Estate with Organic Farming

Rancho Toyan, situated near Bodega Dos Buhos, is a whimsical estate where organic farming reigns supreme. The estate is adorned with sculptures and features an underground cellar, adding to the charm of the place.

The region also boasts a variety of cultural experiences, including historical tours, museums, the Parish of Our Lady of Dolores, and the annual Grape Harvest Festival in August. For those seeking a deeper exploration, tour operators such as Discovery Guanajuato and Axcan offer guided tours, while the Nirvana Hotel provides accommodations and dining options. Adventure enthusiasts can indulge in ATV rides through the Sierra de Santa Rosa, adding a dash of thrill to the serene wine route journey.