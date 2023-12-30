en English
Food

A Toast to Health: Mitigating Hangovers with Expert-Endorsed Strategies

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:38 pm EST
A Toast to Health: Mitigating Hangovers with Expert-Endorsed Strategies

Hangovers, universally dreaded for their debilitating effects like headaches, nausea, and an overwhelming sense of regret, are a familiar consequence of indulging in alcohol. As Dr. Federica Amati, a distinguished nutritionist and medical scientist at Imperial College London, points out, our bodies’ adverse reactions to excessive alcohol intake are hardly surprising. Alcohol, after all, shares the notorious distinction of being a Group 1 carcinogen with asbestos, radiation, and tobacco.

Moderation and Mindful Consumption

Mitigating the aftermath of alcohol consumption begins with moderation. Beyond limiting intake, there are several expert-endorsed strategies to consider, inspired by global cultures and scientific research. In Italy, for instance, the tradition of aperitivo—serving snacks alongside drinks—effectively slows down alcohol absorption. Pre-drinking meals high in fat and fiber also come strongly recommended.

Foods that Support Recovery

Yogurt, kefir, berries, nuts, cheese, grapes, and asparagus are among the foods that help support the gut and reduce inflammation. Alternating alcoholic beverages with water, or even better, kombucha, not only minimizes hangovers but also supplies antioxidants and bolsters the immune system.

Innovation in Alcohol Alternatives and Hangover Remedies

The drink industry is responding to the challenge with innovative solutions. Sentia, a new drink range created by Professor David Nutt, promises the enjoyable effects of alcohol without the unpleasant aftermath by stimulating GABA neurotransmitters in the brain. Myrkl, a hangover remedy launched in 2022, uses healthy bacteria and vitamin B12 to break down alcohol and fight fatigue.

Choice of Drinks and Post-Drinking Care

Even the specific choice of alcoholic beverages can influence hangover severity. Red wine, traditionally-made cider, and beer, when consumed in moderation, can be beneficial due to their anti-inflammatory polyphenols and gut-friendly bacteria. However, darker colored drinks may intensify hangovers due to the presence of congeners. A painkiller like ibuprofen, taken after drinking, can help reduce brain inflammation.

Recovery Meals and Aromatherapy

The day after heavy drinking, it’s wise to eat liver-friendly foods such as eggs, sourdough, vegetables, and legumes, while avoiding high-fat and sugary foods. The practice of aromatherapy, using plant extracts and essential oils like peppermint, lavender, and ginger, is also gaining recognition for its potential to alleviate hangover symptoms. Whether through a diffuser, direct skin application, or steam inhalation, these natural remedies can promote physical and psychological well-being.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

