A Taste of Mexico in Mumbai: Butterfly High's 'Tequila & Tacos' Festival

Mumbai's renowned restaurant, Butterfly High, has initiated an enticing culinary journey with their 'Tequila & Tacos' festival. The gastronomic event, which commenced recently, is set to run till February 21, across all their five strategic locations in Mumbai. The festival is designed to offer patrons a taste of authentic Mexican cuisine right in the heart of the city.

Step into a Mexican Fiesta

At the heart of the festival is a DIY taco bar that beckons attendees to create their own culinary masterpieces. Butterfly High offers a variety of fillings, including Tofu Kimchi, Cajun Ground Chicken, and Dynamite Prawns Tacos. The menu further extends to other Mexican classics like Burritos, Enchiladas, and Mexican Rice Bowls, appealing to the diverse palate of its guests.

Sweet Finale and Margarita Marvels

For those with a sweet tooth, the festival offers desserts such as Saffron Tres Leches and Churros with Chocolate Sauce. No Mexican fiesta would be complete without the quintessential margaritas. Butterfly High has thoughtfully curated a selection of handcrafted margaritas for their Sunday brunch. The margarita menu also presents unique sugar-free options with catchy names like Mexican Vibe, Pi-Canto, and Holy Agave.

Revelling in the Mexican Ambience

Butterfly High has left no stone unturned in ensuring an immersive Mexican experience. The restaurant's staff will don sombreros and colourful attire, while Mexican music reverberates throughout the venues. The atmosphere, coupled with the exquisite menu, aims to provide attendees with unforgettable memories and an authentic Mexican culinary experience. In the midst of Mumbai's bustling city life, Butterfly High's 'Tequila & Tacos' festival emerges as an exhilarating fiesta for all attendees, promising a unique culinary experience at a price fit for two at Rs 2000.