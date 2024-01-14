en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

A Royal Send-off: Danish Bakery Honors Queen Margrethe with Special Pastry

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:09 pm EST
A Royal Send-off: Danish Bakery Honors Queen Margrethe with Special Pastry

In the humming heart of Copenhagen, a bakery has baked an extraordinary tribute to Queen Margrethe, marking her departure from 52 years of royal service. A pyramid-shaped pastry, laden with passion-fruit mousse, marzipan, salted caramel, and almonds, each crowned with a chocolate emblem, has been introduced to the citizens as a sweet farewell to their beloved monarch.

Symbolic Farewell to the Queen

The pyramid-shaped pastry, a nod to Queen Margrethe’s interest in archaeology, is more than just a dessert. It is a symbol of the nation’s love and respect for their queen, a delicious token of appreciation capturing the essence of the Danish culinary tradition and the nation’s reverence for its monarchy. The choice of the pyramid shape, often associated with longevity and monumental achievements, seems to be a fitting representation of the Queen’s long and successful reign.

A National Celebration

This unique pastry is just one of the many ways in which the Danes are commemorating Queen Margrethe’s departure. As part of this national celebration, each bakery in the Copenhagen Bakers’ Guild is preparing its own specialty, creating a mosaic of edible tributes that speak to the community’s desire to mark this historic event in a fittingly royal manner.

A Sweet Transition

The pastry, in its symbolism and taste, brings together the people in a shared admiration for their queen. It signifies a sweet transition, a moment of collective remembrance, and a celebration of a reign that has left an indelible imprint on the hearts of the Danish people. This delectable tribute, a testament to the Queen’s influence and the nation’s cultural heritage, reaffirms the deep connection between the Danes and their monarchy.

0
Denmark Food
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Denmark

See more
20 mins ago
King Frederik X Ascends to the Throne, Marking A New Era for Denmark
On January 14th, 2024, a significant event took place in Denmark’s history as Queen Margrethe II chose to step down from the throne, marking the nation’s first voluntary royal abdication in nearly 900 years. The abdication ceremony took place at Christiansborg Palace, the seat of the monarchy for the Danish kingdom, where her son, His
King Frederik X Ascends to the Throne, Marking A New Era for Denmark
Historic Abdication in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II Steps Down, Frederik X Ascends
3 hours ago
Historic Abdication in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II Steps Down, Frederik X Ascends
A New Era in Danish Monarchy: Crown Prince Frederik Ascends the Throne
4 hours ago
A New Era in Danish Monarchy: Crown Prince Frederik Ascends the Throne
Denmark Witnesses Historic Royal Abdication as Queen Margrethe II Steps Down
60 mins ago
Denmark Witnesses Historic Royal Abdication as Queen Margrethe II Steps Down
Prince Frederik's Alleged Affair: A Stain on Danish Royalty?
1 hour ago
Prince Frederik's Alleged Affair: A Stain on Danish Royalty?
Abdication of Queen Margrethe II: A Shift in Royal Eccentricity
2 hours ago
Abdication of Queen Margrethe II: A Shift in Royal Eccentricity
Latest Headlines
World News
Japan Congratulates Taiwan's President-Elect Lai Ching-te: A Sign of Deepening Ties
34 seconds
Japan Congratulates Taiwan's President-Elect Lai Ching-te: A Sign of Deepening Ties
ITV's 'Dancing On Ice': Celebrity Lineup, No Cash Prize, and Holly Willoughby's Return
40 seconds
ITV's 'Dancing On Ice': Celebrity Lineup, No Cash Prize, and Holly Willoughby's Return
Rohit Sharma's Conflict with Shubman Gill: A Look at Historical Teammate Disputes in Cricket
1 min
Rohit Sharma's Conflict with Shubman Gill: A Look at Historical Teammate Disputes in Cricket
2024 U.S. Presidential Campaign: Manchin Hints at Bid, Ernst Remains Noncommittal
1 min
2024 U.S. Presidential Campaign: Manchin Hints at Bid, Ernst Remains Noncommittal
India Clinches Pivotal Victory Over New Zealand in FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers
3 mins
India Clinches Pivotal Victory Over New Zealand in FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers
Dancing On Ice Stars Show Nerves Ahead of Season Premiere
5 mins
Dancing On Ice Stars Show Nerves Ahead of Season Premiere
Novak Djokovic Triumphs in 2024 Melbourne Tournament Opener
6 mins
Novak Djokovic Triumphs in 2024 Melbourne Tournament Opener
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
8 mins
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
11 mins
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
6 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
8 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
13 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
13 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
13 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
13 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app