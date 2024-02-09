A Prime Restaurant Business Opportunity in Edinburgh's Thriving Food Scene

A prime restaurant business opportunity in Edinburgh awaits a new proprietor, following the closure of the previous establishment. Located in close proximity to the new openings by esteemed chefs Rodney Wages and Tomas Gormley, this venture promises a coveted spot in the city's thriving culinary landscape.

Advertisment

An Establishment with Potential

The property, which can comfortably accommodate between 30 to 60 covers, including the basement space, boasts a full premises license and full hot food consent. It presents an attractive proposition for entrepreneurs or experienced restaurateurs looking to make their mark in Edinburgh's vibrant food scene.

The basement area, ripe with potential, offers a unique opportunity for a wine bar, adding another dimension to the enterprise. The asking price for this business venture is $349,999, with additional costs including FF&E of $45,000, inventory of $12,000, and rent of $6,900.

Advertisment

A Thriving Culinary Scene

Edinburgh's burgeoning food culture has seen a surge of new eateries opening their doors, with Rodney Wages and Tomas Gormley amongst the recent additions. This lively scene provides an ideal backdrop for a new restaurant, promising ample footfall and a diverse clientele.

The location of the available business, nestled near these popular establishments, enhances its appeal. The area is fast becoming a hub for food lovers, offering an eclectic mix of cuisines that caters to both locals and tourists alike.

Advertisment

A Proven Business Model

For those seeking a more established brand to invest in, international pizza chain Papa Johns is offering a restaurant business opportunity for multi-unit development deals in Edinburgh. This presents an alternative option for potential investors, providing the security and recognition of an established franchise.

The company is seeking capable individuals or groups with prior experience in restaurant/business operations. Interested parties can submit an application form on the website. However, it's important to note that this is not an offer to sell a franchise, and it will only be offered after compliance with all applicable laws.

Advertisment

Whether it's the allure of creating a unique dining experience or the assurance of a proven business model, Edinburgh's restaurant scene offers enticing prospects for aspiring proprietors.

As the city continues to welcome new culinary ventures, the possibility of carving out a niche in this thriving market beckons. With its prime location and promising potential, the available restaurant business opportunity presents a tantalizing prospect for the right investor.

The chance to join the ranks of Edinburgh's esteemed chefs and contribute to the city's rich gastronomic tapestry is an opportunity not to be missed. As the doors close on one chapter, another prepares to begin, setting the stage for a new culinary journey in the heart of Scotland's capital.