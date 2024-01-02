A Nutritionist’s Recipe for Hangover Recovery: A Healthy Start to the New Year

As the world wakes up to a new year, nursing the aftermath of festive indulgence, one question hovers on many minds: what’s the best way to beat the hangover? Cara Shaw, a nutritionist, has come up with a nutritious breakfast recipe to aid in post-celebration recovery. The meal aims to stabilize blood sugar levels and support liver detoxification, crucial for those who have indulged in beer, high-sugar cocktails, or sugary mixers.

A High-Protein Start to the Day

Shaw emphasizes the need to consume a high-protein breakfast within 90 minutes of waking. This not only aids in blood sugar stabilization but also helps restore energy levels depleted by alcohol. The proposed breakfast includes eggs, mushrooms, avocado, feta cheese, cooked tomatoes, and a drizzle of olive oil.

Unpacking the Meal

Every component of Shaw’s suggested breakfast plays a vital role in recovery. Eggs offer a source of protein and supply choline, crucial for liver detoxification. Mushrooms are packed with B vitamins, lending additional support to the liver. Avocados, rich in potassium and vitamin E, aid in toxin elimination. Feta cheese offers an additional protein source and delivers vitamin B12 for energy. Cooked tomatoes bring a host of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits, while olive oil contributes anti-inflammatory polyphenols to the mix.

Resetting After the Revelry

This balanced breakfast is more than just a hangover cure. It’s a way to repair the body from the effects of alcohol consumption and start the new year on a healthier note. While it may not be a universal remedy, it offers a nutritious, restorative option for those seeking comfort food after a night of celebration.