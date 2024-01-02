en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

A Nutritionist’s Recipe for Hangover Recovery: A Healthy Start to the New Year

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
A Nutritionist’s Recipe for Hangover Recovery: A Healthy Start to the New Year

As the world wakes up to a new year, nursing the aftermath of festive indulgence, one question hovers on many minds: what’s the best way to beat the hangover? Cara Shaw, a nutritionist, has come up with a nutritious breakfast recipe to aid in post-celebration recovery. The meal aims to stabilize blood sugar levels and support liver detoxification, crucial for those who have indulged in beer, high-sugar cocktails, or sugary mixers.

A High-Protein Start to the Day

Shaw emphasizes the need to consume a high-protein breakfast within 90 minutes of waking. This not only aids in blood sugar stabilization but also helps restore energy levels depleted by alcohol. The proposed breakfast includes eggs, mushrooms, avocado, feta cheese, cooked tomatoes, and a drizzle of olive oil.

Unpacking the Meal

Every component of Shaw’s suggested breakfast plays a vital role in recovery. Eggs offer a source of protein and supply choline, crucial for liver detoxification. Mushrooms are packed with B vitamins, lending additional support to the liver. Avocados, rich in potassium and vitamin E, aid in toxin elimination. Feta cheese offers an additional protein source and delivers vitamin B12 for energy. Cooked tomatoes bring a host of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits, while olive oil contributes anti-inflammatory polyphenols to the mix.

Resetting After the Revelry

This balanced breakfast is more than just a hangover cure. It’s a way to repair the body from the effects of alcohol consumption and start the new year on a healthier note. While it may not be a universal remedy, it offers a nutritious, restorative option for those seeking comfort food after a night of celebration.

0
Food Health
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zomato CEO's Amusement at Record-breaking Rumali Roti Order Goes Viral

By Rafia Tasleem

Nine Culinary Trends to Leave Behind in 2024

By Shivani Chauhan

New Year's Eve Surge: Inside India's Food Delivery Boom

By Rafia Tasleem

Zomato CEO Amazed by Record-Breaking Single Order During New Year's Eve Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

Engineer-Turned-Baker Transforms Saudi Arabia's Confectionery Landscap ...
@Business · 2 hours
Engineer-Turned-Baker Transforms Saudi Arabia's Confectionery Landscap ...
heart comment 0
Saudi Film Commission’s New Initiative and Other Developments Unfold

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Film Commission's New Initiative and Other Developments Unfold
Bengaluru’s Venerable Bakeries: Preserving Holiday Baking Traditions

By Rafia Tasleem

Bengaluru's Venerable Bakeries: Preserving Holiday Baking Traditions
New Year’s Eve in India: A Night of Record-Breaking Food Orders

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Eve in India: A Night of Record-Breaking Food Orders
New Year’s Eve Sees Record Surge in Biryani Orders in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Eve Sees Record Surge in Biryani Orders in India
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkey's Global Ascent: Navigating Crises and Shaping Diplomacy in 2024
34 seconds
Turkey's Global Ascent: Navigating Crises and Shaping Diplomacy in 2024
Wangphu Village Calls for Action: A Plea for Governance Over Politics
3 mins
Wangphu Village Calls for Action: A Plea for Governance Over Politics
Global Spotlight on Transgender Rights: WHO's Guide to Transgender Care Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Global Spotlight on Transgender Rights: WHO's Guide to Transgender Care Sparks Controversy
Premier Legault's New Year Message Amid Quebec's Challenges: A Look Ahead at 2024
4 mins
Premier Legault's New Year Message Amid Quebec's Challenges: A Look Ahead at 2024
British Columbia Welcomes First Babies of 2024
4 mins
British Columbia Welcomes First Babies of 2024
Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections: A Blow to Pakistan's Political Landscape
4 mins
Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections: A Blow to Pakistan's Political Landscape
Potential Election Promise Break Over Australian Religious Freedoms Bill: Canavan Warns
4 mins
Potential Election Promise Break Over Australian Religious Freedoms Bill: Canavan Warns
Royal Biographer Questions Sussexes' Trustworthiness: A Look at Royal Dynamics
5 mins
Royal Biographer Questions Sussexes' Trustworthiness: A Look at Royal Dynamics
Election Tomorrow: A Public Demand or a Corporate Strategy?
6 mins
Election Tomorrow: A Public Demand or a Corporate Strategy?
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
5 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app