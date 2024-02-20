Borromini: Rittenhouse Square's New Italian Trattoria

In the heart of Philadelphia, a narrative of transformation and culinary anticipation unfolds as the iconic space once occupied by Barnes & Noble on the Walnut Street side of Rittenhouse Square is set to embrace a new identity. The birthplace of countless literary journeys is morphing into a destination for gastronomic adventures, with the announcement of a trattoria-style Italian restaurant, working name Borromini, spearheaded by the renowned restaurateur Starr. This development is part of a broader tapestry of culinary innovation sweeping through the Philly area, signaling a renaissance of dining experiences ranging from the luxurious to the accessible.

From Pages to Pasta: The Story of Borromini

As part of this week's Foobooz food news roundup, the evolution of the former bookstore into a culinary hotspot is not just a change of business but a reflection of the city's dynamic food scene. Starr's new project is aiming for a grand opening in 2025, promising to infuse the historic charm of Rittenhouse Square with the warmth and conviviality of Italian dining traditions. This endeavor is among several highlighted, including the rise of the hot chicken trend, Liz Grothe's innovative contributions, and the enduring influence of Chez Panisse on aspiring restaurateurs.

A Culinary Renaissance in Philly

The roundup also shines a light on the broader spectrum of gastronomic ventures poised to redefine Philadelphia's dining landscape. Among them is the eagerly anticipated pop-up event by Joe and Angela Cicala at Cicala at the Divine Lorraine, showcasing Neapolitan pizzas and Italian cocktails. In a nod to the rich tapestry of Italian cuisine, Liz Grothe's residency at Forîn Cafe and Cal Peternell's venture, Finnbar in Frenchtown, NJ, draw from their storied experiences to introduce innovative dining concepts to the region. Additionally, Fearless Restaurants is set to unveil Testa Rossa, another testament to the Italian culinary tradition's enduring allure.