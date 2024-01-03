en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

A Look Back at Time-Tested Nutrition Advice as We Approach the New Year

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
A Look Back at Time-Tested Nutrition Advice as We Approach the New Year

As the curtain draws on the year, it serves us good to look back not on fleeting food trends but on time-tested nutrition advice, bolstered by extensive research. The Mediterranean diet, brimming with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, is an enduring recommendation for its myriad health benefits. It proffers protection against heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, cognitive decline, and certain cancers. Contrary to some beliefs, drinking coffee does no disservice to the digestive system. In fact, it may aid in prolonging life and mitigating disease risks.

A Balanced Breakfast: The Perfect Kickstart

Eating a well-rounded breakfast, rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, is of paramount importance. It is linked to reduced risks of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Beyond the break of dawn, maintaining gut health through a diet rich in fiber and diverse plant-based foods is no less crucial. It ensures overall health and wards off digestive discomforts.

Protein Bars: A Sugar-Coated Lie?

Protein bars, often portrayed as the paragons of healthy snacking, tend to be sugar-laden. They are better replaced with whole foods like yogurt, nuts, beans, or eggs. Recent findings have spotlighted alarming levels of heavy metals in dark chocolate. However, enjoyed in moderation, it remains a safe indulgence.

The Resurgence of Cottage Cheese and Soy-Based Foods

Cottage cheese, once relegated to the shelves of diet foods, has made a comeback owing to its versatility and nutrient content. Soy-based foods, once implicated in health risks, have been exonerated by studies. They are now hailed for their benefits in reducing heart disease and cancer risks.

Dispelling Persistent Nutrition Myths

As we venture into the new year, nutrition experts aspire to debunk persistent nutrition myths. Their goal is to alleviate confusion and anxiety about dietary choices. To this end, they advocate for reliable advice over transient trends. They encourage the adoption of diets like the Mediterranean and DASH, emphasizing whole, plant-based foods and proven health benefits. They also stress the importance of gut health and the role of supplements in promoting it. Lastly, they caution against the deceptive marketing of products like protein bars and encourage informed decisions regarding food consumption.

0
Food Health
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
2 mins ago
Costco Introduces Vegan Cookie Dough: A Hit Raw, Mixed Reviews When Baked
Marking a new addition in the frozen food aisle, Costco has introduced EatPastry’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, a product that is piquing the curiosity of shoppers. This dairy-free delicacy is sold in a substantial 3-pound container for a mere $8.99, offering a treat that can be savored raw or baked. As a nod to the
Costco Introduces Vegan Cookie Dough: A Hit Raw, Mixed Reviews When Baked
The End of an Era: Coca-Cola Discontinues Northern Neck Ginger Ale
5 mins ago
The End of an Era: Coca-Cola Discontinues Northern Neck Ginger Ale
The Art of Pairing Books with Beverages: A Winter Reading Guide
11 mins ago
The Art of Pairing Books with Beverages: A Winter Reading Guide
Iconic Scottish Bagel Shop Closes Second Store Amid Liquidation
2 mins ago
Iconic Scottish Bagel Shop Closes Second Store Amid Liquidation
'Grub-gate': Ex-Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accused of Falsifying Foodie Claims
3 mins ago
'Grub-gate': Ex-Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accused of Falsifying Foodie Claims
BurgerFi International, Inc. to Host Fireside Chat at the 26th Annual ICR Conference
5 mins ago
BurgerFi International, Inc. to Host Fireside Chat at the 26th Annual ICR Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
39 seconds
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
40 seconds
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
2 mins
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
2 mins
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
2 mins
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
2 mins
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
2 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
33 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app