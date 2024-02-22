A Fresh Slice of Innovation: Ottimo Pizza to Revitalize Former Pizza Loco Site in Oakwood

When one door closes, another opens—or in the case of a beloved locale on Roundhay Road in Oakwood, when one pizza oven cools, another fires up. In a tale of transformation and culinary ambition, Ottimo Pizza is set to breathe new life into the space formerly occupied by Pizza Loco. Behind this venture stand long-term friends Paul Bolster, owner of Tasty Kitchen and Coffee, and Nick Julian, the culinary wizard behind Pizza Freak. Together, they are gearing up to introduce a concept that promises not just to fill the void left by Pizza Loco but to elevate the neighborhood's pizza game to uncharted heights.

A Partnership Forged in Flour

At the heart of Ottimo Pizza's vision lies a friendship that has simmered over years, much like the sauces that will grace their pizzas. Bolster and Julian share a passion for culinary excellence, a commitment that is set to manifest in their joint venture. Their approach is simple yet revolutionary: prioritize quality ingredients, achieve balanced flavours, and perfect a meticulous dough process. This trinity of principles aims to culminate in a pizza experience that transcends the ordinary, offering a slice that is not just eaten, but savored.

From Closure to Culinary Adventure

The closure of Pizza Loco last month marked the end of an era for Oakwood's food scene. However, its legacy of innovation and community spirit lives on, paving the way for Ottimo Pizza's inception. This transition is not just a change of guards but a testament to the resilience and adaptive nature of the culinary world. With Pizza Loco continuing its journey from the Meanwood Tavern, Ottimo Pizza's emergence offers a fresh chapter for the premises on Roundhay Road, promising an array of wood-fired pizzas and small plates that spotlight seasonality, textures, and the provenance of ingredients.

The Future Tastes Bright

Ollie Reynolds, chef and founder of Pizza Loco, now turns his culinary prowess towards launching two new projects and a new food concept this year. Meanwhile, the anticipation for Ottimo Pizza's opening in March simmers among Oakwood's residents and beyond. As Bolster and Julian fine-tune their menu and fire up their ovens, the community watches with bated breath, eager to embrace this new culinary landmark. Ottimo Pizza stands as a beacon of innovation, heralding not just the continuation of a site's gastronomic legacy but the dawn of a new era in pizza perfection.