A Dublin Shop’s Plea: Tradition Over Convenience

Walkinstown, Dublin, reverberates with an unusual appeal. The Borza fish and chip shop, a local culinary landmark with a rich history of over 50 years, is urging customers to shun large-scale delivery services.

The request, posed by 67-year-old Teresa Borza Forte, instead advocates for a more traditional, in-person approach to ordering and purchasing food.

A Plea for Tradition

The Borza fish and chip shop isn’t simply a business—it’s a legacy. Teresa Borza Forte, the resilient 67-year-old owner, is upholding a tradition that spans half a century.

Her plea resonates with an old-world charm, reminding one of a time when food was more than a mere transaction—it was a shared experience.

What lies at the heart of this movement is the intention to preserve the direct relationship between local eateries and their customers. In an era increasingly dominated by digital interfaces, the Borza fish and chip shop seeks to maintain the human touch, fostering a sense of community often lost in today’s fast-paced, tech-driven world.

Reducing Fees and Supporting Local Businesses

This move also hints at an underlying concern—the fees that third-party delivery services levy on both businesses and customers. By encouraging patrons to walk into the store and pay with cash, the Borza fish and chip shop could potentially be looking to circumvent these additional costs. It’s a strategic manoeuvre that supports the local economy, promoting sustainability and the strength of small-scale businesses.

As Teresa Borza Forte’s call echoes across Walkinstown, it brings forth a vital question: Are we, as consumers, willing to sacrifice convenience for the sake of tradition, direct relationships, and supporting our local businesses? Only time will tell.