Food

A Culinary Journey Through Italy in Washington D.C.

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
A Culinary Journey Through Italy in Washington D.C.

Italian cuisine, with its rich variety and regional diversity, has found a thriving home in the heart of Washington D.C. From Michelin-starred dining experiences to rustic, casual spots, the city boasts an array of Italian establishments that take you on a culinary journey through the bel paese.

Masseria: Michelin-starred Italian Experience

Among the city’s Italian dining jewels, Masseria shines brightly with its Michelin-starred status. The restaurant offers a taste of Italy through its exquisite six- or eight-course tasting menus, making it a culinary destination for Italian food lovers.

Stellina and Red Hen: Casual yet High-quality Italian Fare

Despite its unassuming appearance, Stellina, a ‘Neo-Neapolitan’ spot, has won over diners with its high-quality dishes. Its success speaks to the idea that great Italian food doesn’t always require a fine-dining setting. The Red Hen, boasting a lively atmosphere and rustic Italian offerings, is a popular choice among locals, including the Bidens.

San Lorenzo and Little Coco’s: Italian Specialties

For a divine dining experience, San Lorenzo stands out with its specialties like tomato, ricotta, and burrata-stuffed ravioli. Meanwhile, Little Coco’s in Petworth has gained attention for its generous portions and unique pizzas, making it a go-to spot for Italian comfort food.

Lupo Verde and Via Ghibellina: Rustic Italian Ambiance

Lupo Verde charms with its intimate setting and rustic fare, offering a truly Italian experience. Via Ghibellina in Ivy City serves up Tuscan tastes in a casual setting, further contributing to the city’s Italian culinary diversity.

Floriana, Centrolina, and Morgana: Embracing Local and Seasonal Ingredients

Floriana embraces the Italian tradition of communal dining with its homey ambiance. Centrolina, led by Chef Amy Brandwein, showcases the local approach to Italian cooking with seasonal dishes. Lastly, while Morgana is known for its extensive wine list, it also serves well-executed pasta and pizza dishes.

Whether you’re a fan of Michelin-starred dining or prefer a more relaxed, rustic setting, Washington D.C.’s Italian restaurant scene offers an experience for every palate, reflecting the rich diversity and depth of Italian cuisine.

Food Italy United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

