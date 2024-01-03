en English
Food

A ‘Cheesy’ Fundraiser: How a Sandwich Became a Beacon of Hope

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
A ‘Cheesy’ Fundraiser: How a Sandwich Became a Beacon of Hope

On an unassuming December afternoon, beneath the warm glow of the Town & Country Market in Poulsbo, a unique philanthropic endeavor was in full swing. The market’s fourth cheese sandwich fundraiser of 2023, was more than a simple culinary event. It was an opportunity for a community to come together, embodying the spirit of giving, and supporting the noble cause of the nonprofit organization Fishline.

Turning Cheese into Philanthropy

Guiding the event was Heather Joy, the T&C Poulsbo Communication Program manager, and Amanda Dragon, the Fishline North Kitsap Resource Development and Communications director. The duo reported an impressive use of 22 pounds of cheese, transformed into 200 gourmet-style sandwiches, each carrying a suggested donation of $5. The expectations were humble – to raise at least $1,000. But the people of Poulsbo often surpass expectations, and it wasn’t uncommon for contributions to double the anticipated earnings.

A Gourmet Sandwich for a Cause

The star of the event, however, was the meticulously prepared sandwich, a testament to the art of gastronomy. The base was a flavorful mild sourdough bread, graced with a generous coating of butter for grilling. The centerpiece: an exclusive apple and caramelized onion jam, adding a touch of sweet and savory sophistication. Not to forget the most important ingredient – cheese.

The Swiss Connection

Two types of cheese were offered: provolone and the treasured Emmenthaller, a protected appellation d’origine contrle cheese from the Emmen Valley in Switzerland, fondly referred to as Swiss cheese. This choice of cheese brought a touch of Swiss charm to the humble cheese sandwich, elevating it to a gourmet delight, while symbolizing a global unity in the act of giving and sharing.

In wrapping up, the cheese sandwich fundraiser at the Town & Country Market in Poulsbo marked a splendid end to 2023, proving that community actions, no matter how small, can make a profound difference. The event underscored how a simple food item, when blended with compassion and unity, could become a beacon of hope for a noble cause. And in this narrative of cheese, bread, and philanthropy, we find a recipe for community spirit, reinforcing the belief that together, we can make a difference.

Food
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

