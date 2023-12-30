A Beer Lover’s Guide: Top 11 Brews of the Year and the Philosophy of Beer Drinking

In what can only be described as a labor of love, a beer connoisseur who has tasted a staggering 879 beers throughout the year has handpicked 11 brews that stood out for him. From the vast ocean of styles available, dark lagers, sours, and IPAs hold strong, with a particularly exceptional barrel-aged imperial vanilla stout making a notable appearance.

The Philosophy of Beer Drinking

The expert in question highlights that beer serves more than just a boozy purpose. It’s a functional drink that usually has a lower alcohol content than wine or spirits. This allows it to seamlessly blend into everyday life without necessarily becoming the focal point of drinking occasions. But there’s more to beer drinking than the mere act of consumption.

Every sip of beer is part of a broader experience, one that includes the ambiance, the company, and the emotions swirling around at that moment. The taste and aroma of beer can trigger memories, enhance moments, and create a multi-layered sensory experience that goes beyond the mere act of drinking. This philosophy underscores the intricacy and enjoyment of beer tasting, suggesting that the best beers are those that not only impress with their flavor but also elevate the experiences they are a part of.

A Welsh Brewery Shines

In this context, it’s worth highlighting the success story of Philip Thomas, the owner of Bragdy Twt Lol brewery. His IPA, Dreigiau r Diafol, won the acclaimed best IPA award at the Great British Beer Festival, marking the first time one of his beers had garnered recognition outside of Wales. The brewery was founded in 2015 after Thomas quit his job in the IT sector to follow his passion for home brewing.

The unique selling point of Bragdy Twt Lol lies in its Welsh language branding and beer names, which resonates with both Welsh and English speakers. This, coupled with the exceptional quality of its beers, has helped the brewery carve a niche for itself in the competitive world of craft brewing.

As the curtain falls on another year of robust beer tasting, the journey continues. After all, with so many beers to sample and experiences to savor, the quest for the perfect brew is an adventure that never ends.