7 Brew's 7th Anniversary: A Week of Free Drinks and Kindness

7 Brew Brews Up Kindness for Its 7th Anniversary: A Week of Free Drinks and Giveaways

A Celebration of Seven Years

From February 14 to February 17, 2024, national beverage chain 7 Brew celebrates its 7th anniversary with a week of giveaways and free drinks. Known for its coffee, tea, smoothies, shakes, and energy drinks, 7 Brew invites customers to join in the festivities at their various locations across the country.

Gifts Galore: Stickers, Sprinkles, and Free Drinks

As part of the anniversary celebration, 7 Brew is offering free limited-edition stickers with purchases, allowing customers to showcase their love for the brand. Additionally, customers can add a Valentine's sprinkle topping to any drink during the celebration period, making their beverage a little sweeter.

The main attraction, however, is the free small drinks during Community Hour. From 7 to 8 PM on February 14, customers can enjoy a complimentary small drink, courtesy of 7 Brew. For the lucky ones, 7 Brew may even surprise them with a free drink on National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Spreading Kindness One Drink at a Time

7 Brew's anniversary celebration isn't just about the free drinks and giveaways. It's also about cultivating kindness. Along with the free drinks, customers will receive a Cultivate Kindness sticker, reminding them to spread kindness in their daily lives.

The event series, titled 'It's Your Lucky Daytime,' is a testament to 7 Brew's commitment to its customers and the community. With random giveaways throughout the day and free drinks for an entire hour, 7 Brew is making sure that its 7th anniversary is one to remember.

7 Brew: Brewing Up More Than Just Drinks

As 7 Brew celebrates its 7th anniversary, it's clear that the brand is about more than just coffee and tea. It's about fostering a sense of community, spreading kindness, and making customers feel valued. Through its week-long celebration, 7 Brew is not only offering free drinks and giveaways but also reminding its customers of the importance of kindness and connection.

So, whether you're a long-time fan of 7 Brew or a newcomer to the brand, make sure to stop by your local 7 Brew from February 14 to February 17 to join in the anniversary celebration. Who knows? You might just walk away with a free drink, a limited-edition sticker, and a renewed sense of kindness.