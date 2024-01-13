en English
Food

’67 Blonde Lager: Public Coast Brewing’s Refreshing Twist on a Classic

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
'67 Blonde Lager: Public Coast Brewing's Refreshing Twist on a Classic

Public Coast Brewing Company has unveiled its latest addition to their signature lineup of year-round brews – the ’67 Blonde Lager. The new beer is a reimagining of the former World Cup Winner, the ’67 Blonde Ale, which made waves in the beer community in 2018. This revamped classic is set to kick off the 2024 beer season on a high note.

A Refreshing Blend

The ’67 Blonde Lager is a 5.0% alcohol by volume (ABV) blend, crafted with 2-Row Base Malt, Pilsen Malt, rice flakes, lemondrop Hops, and German Lager Yeast. This unique combination gives the beer a golden appearance and a light body. The result is a beverage that is both effervescent and approachable, aiming to encapsulate the refreshing ambiance of a sunny day on the Oregon coast.

Availability and Expectations

The beer is now available on tap at the Public Coast brewpub in Cannon Beach, as well as in 16 oz four packs. The brewery’s head brewmaster, Will Leroux, has expressed optimism and confidence regarding the ’67 Blonde Lager’. He believes this new offering will cement its place among Public Coast’s range of signature brews, mirroring the popularity the ’67 Blonde Ale enjoyed when it was initially released.

Looking Forward

The launch of the ’67 Blonde Lager heralds the beginning of the 2024 beer season. It stands as an exemplar of Public Coast Brewing’s commitment to innovation and quality, while maintaining a nod to past successes. The ’67 Blonde Lager’, with its unique blend and refreshing taste, is poised to create a ripple in the beer community, just as its inspirational predecessor, the ‘67 Blonde Ale, did six years ago.

Food
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

