38th Annual Chocolate Lover's Fantasy Event: A Decadent Affair of Chocolate and Wine

Mark your calendars, chocolate lovers, because the renowned Chocolate Lover's Fantasy event is all set to make a grand return on February 10, at The Graduate located at 141 N. Ninth St. Known for its intricate pairing of chocolate and wine, the 38th annual event is a delicious extravaganza that will feature an array of eight local chocolatiers showcasing their delectable chocolate creations and sharing insights into their craft.

Experience the Art of Pairing

This year, the event is adopting a structured sit-down affair, a departure from the previous iterations. The chocolatiers will take center stage, presenting their chocolates accompanied by specially selected wines designed to enhance and complement the flavors. Attendees will be treated to a unique tasting package and a wine selection, delivered directly to their place settings, elevating the overall experience.

Charitable Cause and Culinary Delight

The event is not just a celebration of the much-loved combination of chocolate and wine, but it also serves a noble cause. The proceeds generated from the event will be directed towards supporting the Haymarket and Bridge Behavioral Health, bringing an added layer of fulfillment to the indulgence. The evening will commence with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., followed by the tasting at 7 p.m., ensuring a night filled with delightful flavors and socializing opportunities.

Reservations and Requirements

As a note of caution, potential attendees must be at least 21 years of age to partake in the event. In addition, all tickets must be purchased in advance, ensuring a smooth and organized experience for everyone. Those interested in immersing themselves in this unique sensory event can purchase their tickets online.

So, get ready to embark on a flavorful adventure as the 38th Annual Chocolate Lover's Fantasy event promises a night of scrumptious chocolate creations, exquisite wine, and a heartwarming cause.