2Fifty Texas BBQ Unveils Second Standalone Location in Washington D.C.

2Fifty Texas BBQ, a culinary gem known for its Central Texas-style barbecue, opened the doors of its second standalone location in Washington D.C. on January 13. The new restaurant, nestled at 414 K Street NW in the bustling Mt. Vernon Triangle area, was met with an overwhelmingly positive response, selling an impressive 800 pounds of premium-quality meat during its debut weekend.

A Testament to Authentic Barbecue

Operated by CEO Debby Portillo and pitmaster Fernando Gonzlez, the Salvadoran couple who have been at the helm of the flagship Riverdale Park, Maryland location since 2020, the D.C. venue has chosen not to offer online or phone orders. Instead, they've adopted a first-come, first-served approach, leading to lengthy lines and sell-out days that evoke images of esteemed Texas barbecue joints like Franklin Barbecue.

Diverse Menu, Rooted in Tradition

Offering an array of smoked meats, including prime-grade brisket, beef ribs, pork ribs, turkey, lamb, and in-house made sausage links, 2Fifty's menu stands out in the crowded barbecue scene. The poblano sausage, in particular, has been a hit among patrons. Complementing the meat selection, side dishes like mac 'n cheese, cornbread, fried plantains, and red kidney beans cooked with brisket trimmings pay homage to the owners' Salvadoran background.

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

Despite the higher costs, 2Fifty procures its meat from ethical farms like Creekstone Farms and Snake River. The meats are smoked over white oak, a detail that adds an extra layer of authenticity and flavor, before being transported from the Riverdale Park location to the D.C. restaurant.

Looking Ahead

2Fifty's accolades include being named one of Texas Monthly's top 20 Texas-style barbecue trays of 2023. As they look to the future, 2Fifty plans to expand its offerings with innovative creations like brisket tamales and intends to bake its own Texas toast. Furthermore, the restaurant will pair its barbecue with beer, planning to serve a Vienna lager brewed by Streetcar 82, as well as selections from Denizens once it secures an alcohol license.