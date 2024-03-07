21st Amendment Brewery Launches Amendment Lager, Reviving Classic American Brew Tradition

In SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., 21st Amendment Brewery, a beacon of independent craft brewing in the Bay Area, is redefining the landscape with the introduction of Amendment Lager. This new core beer, marking the brewery's first foray into light lagers in nearly a quarter-century, promises a nostalgic yet fresh take on a time-honored brewing tradition.

Embracing Tradition with a Modern Twist

Amendment Lager isn't just another beer; it's a testament to the timeless appeal of American brewing craftsmanship. With a moderate alcohol content of 4.4% ABV, this lager is designed for those seeking a high-quality beer experience without the heft of stronger brews. The decision to produce a light lager reflects a growing trend amongst beer aficionados who yearn for simpler, more approachable beers that don't compromise on flavor. Nico Freccia and Shaun O'Sullivan, the visionaries behind 21st Amendment Brewery, have meticulously crafted Amendment Lager to cater to this demand. Their commitment to affordability and accessibility is evident in the beer's pricing, making it an attractive option for a broad audience.

A Lager That Stands Apart

Amendment Lager distinguishes itself with its light malt flavors and subtle noble hop character, delivering a lean body and crisp finish ideal for any occasion. The brew's branding, featuring an overalls-clad bald eagle, pays homage to the spirit of blue-collar America, further emphasizing the brewery's dedication to producing beers that resonate with the everyday consumer. The beer's introduction is a strategic move by 21st Amendment Brewery to diversify its offerings and solidify its position in the competitive craft beer market.

From Brewpub to National Stage

Since opening its doors in 2000, 21st Amendment Brewery has evolved from a local brewpub in San Francisco's South Park neighborhood to a national player in the craft beer scene. Known for popular brews like Hell or High Watermelon Wheat and Brew Free! or Die Blood Orange IPA, the brewery has been at the forefront of the canned craft beer revolution. With the launch of Amendment Lager, 21st Amendment Brewery not only expands its portfolio but also reinforces its reputation as a pioneer in the industry, committed to innovation and quality.

As beer enthusiasts across the country welcome Amendment Lager, the move signals a broader shift towards embracing brewing traditions while adapting to contemporary tastes. This new addition to the 21st Amendment Brewery lineup is more than just a beer; it's a celebration of American brewing heritage, offering a timeless experience that's sure to delight palates nationwide.