2024 Loving Mugs Chili Cook-Off: A Feast for the Senses at Penticton Art Gallery

The Penticton Art Gallery is all set to add spice and warmth to the winter season as it gears up to host the 2024 Loving Mugs chili cook-off on February 8. This unique event is a reimagination of the gallery's popular soup competition, now offering the community a chance to engage with local culinary talent through an array of chili dishes.

A Melting Pot of Flavors

The event promises to cater to a broad palate by featuring a variety of chili dishes, including meat-based, vegetarian, and vegan options. Attendees will be spoilt for choice as they get to taste and vote for their favorite chili in different categories such as the spiciest and the one with the most unique ingredients. But the culinary journey doesn't end there. Each attendee will receive a handcrafted mug with their ticket, enabling them to enjoy the rich variety of chilis on offer.

Beyond the Chili Bowl

Adding to the allure of the event, a secret recipe book will be included for participants to recreate their preferred chilis at home, thus extending the culinary adventure beyond the confines of the gallery. To further enhance the gastronomic experience, local breweries and a winery will be on hand to provide beverages that perfectly complement the chili tastings.

Supporting the Local Art Scene

The Loving Mugs event is not just about the flavors, but also about community participation and support. Tickets are priced at $40 for gallery members and $45 for non-members. The proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the non-profit gallery in its endeavors to promote and showcase local art. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets online, by phone, or in person at the Penticton Art Gallery.