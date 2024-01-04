en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

2024 Culinary Forecast: A Taste of Wellness and Aesthetics

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST
2024 Culinary Forecast: A Taste of Wellness and Aesthetics

As the world hails itself into the piquant era of 2024, the culinary sphere is experiencing a vibrant transformation. The food industry, globally celebrated for its dynamism and continual evolution, is set to embrace an intriguing blend of taste and health, with specific flavors poised to redefine gastronomic trends. Drawing inspiration from both aesthetic and wellness trends, the year promises a tantalizing exploration of the palate.

Floral Flavors: A Botanical Renaissance

Reflecting Pantone’s declaration of Peach Fuzz as the color of the year, the food industry anticipates certain tastes to play a pivotal role. Floral flavors, celebrated for their refreshing and soothing properties, are expected to be at the forefront. The increasing popularity of rose and jasmine flavors in premium food products is anticipated to extend to hibiscus and lavender. The Institute of Food Technologists predicts the mainstream adoption of these botanical flavors, as consumers increasingly seek out ingredients that offer wellness benefits and a connection to nature. The harmonious marriage of these floral notes with fruits like citrus and pomegranate is projected to dominate the beverage industry, particularly in teas.

Ube: A Social Media Sensation

Another flavor capturing the culinary spotlight is ube, a purple yam that is a staple in Filipino cuisine. Renowned for its natural coloring properties, ube has been declared as the flavor of the year by the T. Hasegawa company, which specializes in flavors and fragrances. The yam’s rising popularity on social media platforms like TikTok underscores its global appeal. Ube’s versatility is evident in its powdered form, used in lattes with purported digestive and memory enhancement benefits, and as a thickening agent in sauces and cakes.

Hawaiian Pizza: A Polarizing Delight

A surprising contender in the culinary trends of 2024 is the Hawaiian pizza, topped with the contentious ingredient – pineapple. Despite ongoing debates over the suitability of pineapple on pizza, the US meal delivery service, Grubhub, reported a 33 percent increase in Hawaiian pizza orders over the past year. This data indicates a growing acceptance and popularity of this unique combination, especially in the United States.

The culinary trends of 2024 are not merely about flavors; they represent a broader shift towards wellness and aesthetic appeal. The year promises an exciting journey of taste exploration, with flavors that not only satiate the palate but also offer a feast for the eyes and a boon for health.

0
Food United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
46 seconds ago
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
In an inspiring move, Tacofino, a popular restaurant chain with five outlets across Vancouver, has stepped up to participate in Dry January. From January 5 to 31, the restaurant will offer a range of non-alcoholic beverages, including Strange Fellow NEVERtheLESS Non-Alcoholic Pale Ale and a variety of mocktails. This initiative is not only to support
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
Crabs on the Run: A Story of Resilience and Triumph in the Face of Challenges
21 mins ago
Crabs on the Run: A Story of Resilience and Triumph in the Face of Challenges
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Unveils Innovative BLT Hot Dog
24 mins ago
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Unveils Innovative BLT Hot Dog
Ecovative: Pioneering Mycelium Technology for a Sustainable Future
6 mins ago
Ecovative: Pioneering Mycelium Technology for a Sustainable Future
Halo Top Launches Endorsement Program to Support Goal-Based Resolutions for 2024
7 mins ago
Halo Top Launches Endorsement Program to Support Goal-Based Resolutions for 2024
Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns
9 mins ago
Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
El Salvador's Reconciliation Monument Demolished Under Bukele's Command
32 seconds
El Salvador's Reconciliation Monument Demolished Under Bukele's Command
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
46 seconds
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
53 seconds
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Faces Two Misdemeanor Charges
59 seconds
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Faces Two Misdemeanor Charges
Callaway Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Driven Irons
2 mins
Callaway Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Driven Irons
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
2 mins
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
Biden Administration Challenges Texas' Immigration Law, SB 4: A Clash over Constitutional Authority
2 mins
Biden Administration Challenges Texas' Immigration Law, SB 4: A Clash over Constitutional Authority
Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft
2 mins
Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Workout: A Comprehensive Review
2 mins
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Workout: A Comprehensive Review
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app