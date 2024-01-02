2023: A Year of Farewells for Beloved Snacks and Junk Foods

The year 2023 marked the end of several popular snacks and junk foods, largely due to dwindling sales, lack of consumer interest, and supply chain disruptions. From unique pasta shapes to beloved beverages, the snack landscape experienced a significant shift.

Trader Joe’s Minty Mallows and Ronzoni’s Pastina

Trader Joe’s Minty Mallows, a fan favorite, mysteriously disappeared from shelves in December 2023, leaving consumers with unanswered questions. Similarly, Ronzoni’s star-shaped pasta, pastina, ceased production in January 2023 when the third-party manufacturer decided to stop making it. Ronzoni, however, is actively seeking a replacement manufacturer, offering a glimmer of hope to pastina enthusiasts.

McDonald’s McCafé Bakery Menu and PepsiCo’s Sierra Mist

Fast-food giant McDonald’s also made a significant change in 2023. The Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icing were phased out of their McCafé Bakery menu in the U.S., citing lack of customer interest. As a result, McDonald’s dessert choices became limited to Chocolate Chip Cookies, Baked Apple Pie, and frozen desserts. In the beverage industry, PepsiCo waved goodbye to Sierra Mist, replacing it with a new citrusy soda, Starry.

Good Humor’s Toasted Almond Bar and Dunkin’s Dunkaccino

The discontinuation of Good Humor’s Toasted Almond Bar in the summer of 2022 led to widespread fan outcry in 2023 when it was noticed that stocks were not being replenished. Dunkin’ also retired the Dunkaccino in April 2022, with some stores continuing to offer the drink until the ingredients ran out in 2023. Fans, however, devised creative ‘hacks’ to replicate the beloved drink.

Chick-fil-A’s Side Salad Saga

Chick-fil-A intended to discontinue its Side Salad in March 2023 but quickly reversed the decision following customer backlash, demonstrating the power consumers hold in the food industry.

In the end, 2023 was a year of significant change for snack and junk food enthusiasts. It marked the end of many beloved products but also opened avenues for new culinary experiences. Customers’ voices proved influential in shaping the course of future product offerings, signifying a shift in consumer power in the food industry.

