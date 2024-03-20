12-Year-Old Hospitalized After Accidentally Served Alcohol at Michigan Outback Steakhouse

In a troubling incident at an Outback Steakhouse in Livonia, Michigan, 12-year-old Mekyle Cureton was mistakenly given an alcoholic beverage, leading to an unexpected hospital visit. This event, which unfolded earlier this month, has sparked a conversation about the safety protocols in restaurants and the importance of vigilance when serving guests. The restaurant chain has since issued a statement, emphasizing the seriousness with which they are treating the mistake and the steps they are taking to prevent a recurrence.

Unexpected Turn of Events

Mekyle, who had visited the Outback Steakhouse with his family, ordered what he believed to be a virgin strawberry daiquiri—a drink he usually enjoys. However, he quickly noticed that "it didn't taste normal," and his physical reaction was alarming: "My heart started beating as I was drinking it," Mekyle recounted to Fox affiliate WJBK. His family, unfamiliar with alcoholic beverages, sought clarification from the staff. It was then confirmed by a bartender that the drink served indeed contained alcohol, a mistake for which the restaurant promptly apologized and offered compensation by comping the meal.

Immediate Aftermath and Response

The incident took a serious turn when Mekyle had to be rushed to the hospital. Diagnosed with accidental exposure to alcohol and accidental ingestion, he was given Tylenol and advised to rest. The experience led to Mekyle facing what many adults are familiar with but is certainly unusual and concerning for a 12-year-old: his very first hangover. In response to the incident, Outback Steakhouse spokesperson told PEOPLE, "We have taken the appropriate disciplinary action, and all our bartenders and staff have been retrained to ensure this does not happen again." These measures are part of the company's commitment to customer safety and service quality.

Broader Implications

The unfortunate event at Outback Steakhouse serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of service mishaps in the food and beverage industry. It underscores the critical importance of staff training and the establishment of fail-safes to protect against human error. This incident not only highlights the need for vigilance in the preparation and serving of drinks but also acts as a catalyst for dialogue amongst restaurant chains regarding best practices in staff training and customer safety protocols.

As restaurants and bars continue to navigate the complexities of service in fast-paced environments, this incident at Outback Steakhouse in Livonia, Michigan, offers a cautionary tale. It prompts a reassessment of the mechanisms in place to safeguard against such errors, ensuring the wellbeing of all patrons, especially minors. While Mekyle's experience ended without long-term harm, it serves as a critical reminder of the responsibilities borne by those in the hospitality industry.