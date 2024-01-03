en English
Fashion

FLOR Unveils Winter Collection 2024: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
FLOR Unveils Winter Collection 2024: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

FLOR, a prominent area rug brand, has heralded the arrival of 2024 with its Winter Collection. This range introduces four novel carpet tile styles that capture the essence of the season and the spirit of the new year. The collection is a harmonious blend of textured layers, soothing colors, and eclectic patterns that reflect current trends in design, such as the retro modern revival and tonal tranquility.

A Testament to Beauty, Intelligence, and Responsibility

James Pope, the General Manager at FLOR, underscores the alignment of the collection with the brand’s core principles: beauty, intelligence, and responsibility. The Winter Collection is a visual narrative of the past year’s design inclinations, offering a glimpse into what the future might hold. Its bold patterns and sophisticated textures encapsulate the balance between traditional charm and modern elegance.

FLOR’s Environmental Consciousness

The brand’s commitment to environmental consciousness is clear in its carbon-neutral products. FLOR is transparent about the carbon footprint of each item sold on its website, reflecting its responsibility towards the environment. The brand’s dedication to blending aesthetics with ecologically sound practices redefines what it means to be a premium brand in today’s world.

Inspiration and Personalization

Kelly Simcox, Head of Global Design at Interface, the parent company of FLOR, elaborates on the inspirations behind the Winter Collection’s Scenic Route. Trends such as bubble furniture and graffiti played a pivotal role in the design process. FLOR encourages its customers to make these designs their own using the FLOR Design Studio. Since its inception in 2003, FLOR has been a provider of high-quality, customizable, and responsibly sourced carpet tiles for a variety of spaces, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and design excellence with each product.

Fashion Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

