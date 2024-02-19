Floc. Brewery Sets Sails for Expansion at Folkestone Harbour Arm with Innovative Brews and Taproom

In an exhilarating leap from its humble beginnings, Floc. Brewery has unveiled its ambitious expansion plans at the scenic Folkestone Harbour Arm. What started as a small-scale at-home operation in 2020, has burgeoned into a craft beer haven, now poised to increase its production capacity by a staggering 50% by 2024. The new chapter at The Goods Yard not only marks a significant scale-up in operations but also introduces a state-of-the-art taproom, inviting beer aficionados to immerse in the rich tapestry of flavors that Floc. has masterfully woven over the years.

A Journey from Home Brewing to International Recognition

The narrative of Floc.'s meteoric rise is a testament to the power of passion fused with innovation. From its initial setup of brewing 150 cans per batch, Floc. has evolved to distribute its modern draft and canned beer on a global scale. The recent move to Folkestone Harbour Arm's The Goods Yard—a vibrant congregation of 10 independent bars and street-food kiosks—signifies more than geographical expansion; it represents the brewery's growing influence in the craft beer movement. The main bar space next to The Harbour Screen, previously occupied by Angels and Demons brewery, now resonates with the distinct identity of Floc., operating weekends from 12pm to 4pm until the end of March.

Innovative Offerings and Community Engagement

At the heart of Floc.'s expansion is a commitment to innovation and community. Paulo Kingston-Correia, the general manager of Folkestone Harbour & Seafront Development Company, lauded Floc. for its impressive trajectory and novel contributions to the local beverage landscape. The new venue is not merely a space for beer production; it's envisioned as a cultural hub where visitors can savor Floc.'s core range of beers, weekly specials, and select offerings like locally-produced Nightingale cider, cocktails by Black Lines, and a meticulously curated wine list. Ross Shields, the visionary founder of Floc., emphasized the brewery's dedication to enriching the venue's vibrant atmosphere, heralding a new era of craft beer experience at Folkestone Harbour.

Charting the Future of Craft Beer at Folkestone

The blueprint for 2024 illustrates a bold vision for Floc. Brewery, with the state-of-the-art brewing equipment and the taproom being pivotal to its growth strategy. This expansion is not just about scaling production; it's about elevating the craft beer culture to new heights, creating a destination where every sip tells a story of creativity, craftsmanship, and community. As Floc. Brewery gears up to extend its operations and offerings, it stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the craft beer domain, inviting one and all to partake in its journey of exploration and enjoyment at Folkestone Harbour Arm.