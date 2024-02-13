Flip Out Ashford: Thriving Despite Sister Site Closure

In a welcome turn of events, Flip Out Ashford, the beloved trampoline park in Kent, is here to stay. Despite the recent closure of its sister site in Chatham Dockside, Flip Out Ashford will continue to operate, much to the delight of its loyal customer base.

A Sudden Closure, A Continuing Legacy

The news of Flip Out Chatham's closure earlier this month sent shockwaves through the community. The £1m park, which opened its doors in November 2016, was shut down by leisure firm bosses who extended their gratitude to customers and staff alike. The sudden closure left many customers feeling upset, as their children had come to love the park's unique offerings.

Flip Out Ashford: Evolving and Thriving

However, all is not lost for trampoline enthusiasts in Kent. Flip Out Ashford, which opened in 2017, has no plans of closing anytime soon. In fact, the park has recently undergone some exciting changes, with the introduction of laser tag and a brand new inflatable arena.

The inflatable arena, complete with a slide, obstacle run, and other equipment, has been a hit among customers. Richard Beese, co-owner of Flip Out, shared his thoughts on the recent additions: "We're thrilled with how well our customers have received the new attractions at Flip Out Ashford. It's always been our mission to provide a fun and engaging environment for people of all ages, and these new features certainly help us achieve that goal."

A Bright Future Ahead

As Flip Out Ashford continues to evolve and thrive, customers can look forward to even more exciting changes in the future. With its commitment to providing a top-notch experience for visitors, Flip Out Ashford is sure to remain a beloved destination for families in Kent for years to come.

So, while the closure of Flip Out Chatham may have marked the end of an era, the story of Flip Out Ashford is far from over. As we move forward into 2024 and beyond, the park will continue to serve as a beacon of fun, fitness, and community engagement in the heart of Kent.

