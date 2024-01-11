en English
Business

Five Promising Side Hustles to Supplement Income in 2024

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
Five Promising Side Hustles to Supplement Income in 2024

As we navigate the economic hurdles of 2024, the quest for supplementary income streams has taken center stage for many. This article expounds on five prospective side hustles that could serve as significant sources of additional earnings.

Tutorial and Coaching

For individuals with a knack for teaching and expertise in particular areas such as mathematics or languages, tutoring poses a compelling side hustle. Leveraging both physical and digital platforms, tutors can offer private lessons, capitalizing on the burgeoning demand for personalized education.

Freelance Writing

With the digital age in full swing, freelance writing has emerged as a viable side hustle. The increasing demand for quality written content across online platforms presents a lucrative opportunity for creative wordsmiths. From crafting insightful blog posts to engaging website content, freelance writing offers a diverse avenue for income generation.

E-commerce

Entrepreneurial individuals can tap into the thriving realm of e-commerce, selling products online that cater to niche markets. With the surge in internet shopping, e-commerce presents a potentially profitable side venture, offering an expansive marketplace at your fingertips.

Fitness Training

In line with the rising emphasis on health and well-being, fitness training has gained traction as a popular side hustle. Fitness enthusiasts can offer personal training, group exercise programs, or online coaching, capitalizing on the growing health consciousness in our society.

Home Baking

For those with a culinary flair, home baking can prove to be a profitable side business. Particularly in Nigeria, where celebrations are often marked with food, home bakers can create personalized cakes and snacks for various occasions such as birthdays and weddings, tapping into a culturally ingrained market.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

