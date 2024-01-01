Win a Three-Month Membership to FitXR: A New Reality in Fitness

In an exciting announcement, five memberships to the virtual reality fitness platform, FitXR, are currently up for grabs. This giveaway, aimed at users of the Meta Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest Pro VR headsets, allows winners to unlock the full suite of FitXR’s offerings for an impressive three months. The memberships, courtesy of FitXR, will grant the winners a key redeemable in the Meta Quest Store.

A Race Against Time

The competition, which closes at 23:59 on January 2nd, 2024 (CET), requires participants to email their entry to a designated address. But, it’s not just a simple ‘enter and hope.’ Entrants must include an XR-related goal for the year in the subject line of their submission. Winners will be notified by email within seven days of the competition’s end. However, if a lucky winner fails to respond within seven days of this notification, the prize is forfeited, and a new winner will be drawn.

FitXR: A New Dimension in Fitness

FitXR is more than just a VR platform. It’s a subscription-based VR fitness service that offers a variety of fitness classes, including boxing, mixed martial arts, dance, HIIT, sculpting, and even Zumba. It’s a blend of fun and fitness, with new content added regularly to keep users engaged and motivated. A companion smartphone app complements the VR experience, allowing users to track their progress and set new fitness goals.

Terms and Conditions

Like all good things, there are a few rules. The provided keys are limited in quantity, and as such, the provider cannot replace non-working or unredeemable keys or items. So, winners are encouraged to redeem their keys and dive into their fitness journey as soon as possible.