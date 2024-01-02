en English
Fitness

Viral Gym Confrontation Sparks Debate on Activewear Etiquette

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
In a recent incident that sparked a whirlwind of viral attention, 21-year-old new mother, Kylen Suttner, hailing from Ogden, Utah, was confronted by a stranger at her local gym. The bone of contention was her choice of activewear while filming her chest press routine, a part of her postpartum fitness journey that she regularly documents on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Gym Confrontation Goes Viral

In the video that has since garnered over 3.2 million views, the female stranger can be heard criticizing Suttner’s cropped sports top, deeming it inappropriate for the public milieu of the gym. Despite the unsolicited confrontation, Suttner exhibited a remarkable calmness, refusing to let the incident disrupt her 75-day gym challenge.

Wave of Support and Controversy

The incident triggered an outpouring of support for Suttner, with many applauding her response and endorsing her choice of gym attire. But, the incident also attracted speculation, with some viewers suggesting that the encounter might have been staged to boost views and virality on Suttner’s social media platforms. Suttner, however, has remained mum on these allegations.

Suttner’s Take on the Incident

In her statement post the incident, Suttner defended her choice of activewear, stating it was modest. She also speculated that the woman’s reaction might have stemmed from an underlying streak of jealousy. Despite the unsolicited criticism and the subsequent controversy, Suttner emphasized that she would not let such incidents deter her from her fitness journey or dictate her choices of activewear.

Fitness Society
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

