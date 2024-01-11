en English
Business

Tesla Ventures into Fitness Equipment Market with Cybertruck-inspired ‘Cyberhammer’

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
Tesla Ventures into Fitness Equipment Market with Cybertruck-inspired ‘Cyberhammer’

In an audacious move, famed electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla Inc, has expanded its horizon by venturing into the fitness equipment market. The company has recently filed a trademark application for a gym hammer, dubbed ‘Cyberhammer‘, taking inspiration from the design of its much-celebrated Cybertruck. This innovative product is set to join Tesla’s growing Cybertruck-themed merchandise line, which already includes unique items like Gigabeer, a Cyber Whistle, and a branded tequila launched back in November 2020.

Cyberhammer: A New Addition to Tesla’s Merchandise

The Cyberhammer signifies Tesla’s expansion beyond just automobiles. The product mirrors the distinctive design of Tesla’s Cybertruck, and has been filed under the fitness equipment category, indicating a strategic move into the gym equipment sector. The US Patent and Trademark Office, however, is yet to officially grant the trademark. It could take over a year for Tesla to bring this intriguing product to the market.

Anticipated High-End Pricing

Aligning with Tesla’s pricing strategy for its other accessories, the Cyberhammer is expected to be positioned at the higher end of the pricing spectrum. Despite the premium pricing, Tesla’s innovative products have found considerable acceptance among enthusiasts who appreciate the company’s unique design philosophy and commitment to quality.

Best Product Ever: The Cybertruck

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, has often lauded the Cybertruck as the company’s ‘Best Product Ever.’ This sentiment is echoed by Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen, who defended the vehicle’s unique design, emphasizing that it is not just an experimental design, but one that strengthens Tesla’s brand image. The introduction of the Cyberhammer, inspired by the same design, is a continuation of this ethos.

While the launch date for the Cyberhammer remains uncertain, its appearance on Tesla’s online shop is anticipated in the near future, as suggested by the recent trademark filing. This move not only diversifies Tesla’s product portfolio but also enhances the brand’s appeal among its global consumer base.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

