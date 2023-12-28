en English
Fitness

Social Media Influencer Natalie Reynolds Faces Criticism for Body Paint Gym Experiment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:52 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:32 am EST
Social Media Influencer Natalie Reynolds Faces Criticism for Body Paint Gym Experiment

Social media influencer Natalie Reynolds, known as ‘Kickstreamer,’ stirred controversy after conducting a social experiment where she wore only body paint to a gym. The incident, which took place on December 27, led to a wave of online backlash and criticism, with some individuals accusing Reynolds of indecent exposure and questioning the hygiene implications of using gym equipment without regular clothes.

Reynolds’ Social Experiment Sparks Controversy

Reynolds shared a video on social media showcasing the experiment, capturing a confrontation with a fellow gym member who deemed her attire inappropriate.

The disgruntled gym member, who works in the entertainment industry, also pointed out that videotaping in the gym was not permitted. The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 1.6 million views and sparking a flurry of reactions from the online community, with over 530 comments.

Critics Condemn Reynolds’ Actions

Many critics argued that Reynolds’ conduct was attention-seeking and inappropriate for a gym setting. This sentiment was echoed by several users who expressed their displeasure and called out Reynolds for her outfit. This is not the first time Reynolds has been embroiled in controversy; she has a history of contentious behavior, including previous social experiments that have pushed boundaries and sparked debate.

Reynolds Defends Herself Amid Backlash

In response to the criticism, Reynolds defended her actions on Twitter. She pointed out that beneath the paint, she was wearing a gym bra and bathing suit bottoms. Furthermore, she drew a parallel between her treatment and that of a male YouTuber who conducted a similar experiment without experiencing the same level of outrage. Reynolds argued that her attire was not much different from other revealing gym wear and insisted on her right to work out in peace.

Fitness Social Issues Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

