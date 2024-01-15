en English
Fitness

Rashmika Mandanna Advocates Fitness, Shares Insight into Career

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
Rashmika Mandanna Advocates Fitness, Shares Insight into Career

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, with a following of 41.1 million on Instagram, shed light on a crucial aspect of fitness, inspiring her audience with a snapshot of her gym workout. In the photograph shared on her Instagram Stories, Rashmika was seen donned in a black full-sleeved t-shirt and vibrant red shorts, engrossed in a stretching exercise as part of her morning routine. Alongside the image, she extended a cheerful ‘Good Morning’ greeting to her followers.

The Significance of Stretching

Emphasizing the importance of stretching, Rashmika brought attention to its role in maintaining good physical health, benefitting individuals in the long term. The benefits of regular stretching include increased flexibility, improved muscle coordination and balance, and a significant reduction in muscle soreness and stiffness. Rashmika’s fitness tip highlighted the necessity of tailoring stretching routines to complement specific workouts and cater to personal needs.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Career Highlights

In the realm of her acting career, Rashmika was last witnessed in the film ‘Animal‘, where she shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir portrayed dual roles – Ranvijay Singh and Aziz Haque, while Anil Kapoor also had a dual character presence as Balbir Singh and Kailash Petkar. Rashmika brought life to the character of Geetanjali Iyengar, the wife of Ranbir’s character.

Looking Ahead: Upcoming Projects

Rashmika’s career path is poised for more exciting turns. Her upcoming projects include ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule‘, ‘Rainbow‘, and ‘The Girlfriend‘. As fans eagerly await her new endeavors, Rashmika continues to inspire millions, be it through her roles or her fitness journey.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

