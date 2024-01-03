Nordstrom Rack Activewear Sale: Massive Discounts to Kickstart Your New Year Workouts

As 2024 dawns, Nordstrom Rack rings in the New Year with a spectacular sale, slashing prices on activewear by up to 82 percent. The markdowns encompass a wide array of styles and brands including Brooks, The North Face, and Sweaty Betty, with items starting at a meager $15. These deals are not just monetary discounts, but a ticket to affordable quality and style, perfectly in time for those New Year resolution workouts.

From Fleece-Lined Leggings to Brooks Sneakers

Highlighted among the sale items are fleece-lined leggings, a perfect companion for cold weather outdoor activities. Available in a plethora of colors and sizes, these leggings can be snagged for as low as $25. But activewear is not just about weather-appropriate clothing, it’s also about comfort and style. This is where Brooks sneakers step in. Loved by celebrities like Jennifer Garner, these sneakers are revered for their remarkable blend of comfort and chic style, now available at a fraction of their regular price.

Marika Luna Bike Shorts and Supportive Sports Bras

For those who prefer shorts for their workout sessions, the sale features the Marika Luna Bike Shorts. Designed for both fashion and functionality, these shorts boast a wide waistband and convenient pockets, making them a practical choice for fitness enthusiasts. And for those in search of sports bras that offer ample coverage and adjustable straps, the Natori sports bra comes highly recommended. Suitable for a variety of exercises, it ensures that your workout regime is as comfortable as it is effective.

More than just a Sale

This New Year sale at Nordstrom Rack is more than just a discount spree. It’s an invitation to explore the wide range of activewear, to discover items that not only enhance your workout experience but also encapsulate your personal style. So, as we step into 2024, let’s step up our fitness game with the incredible deals at Nordstrom Rack.