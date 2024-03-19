Neha Bhasin Sheds Inches with Dance and Fasting for Upcoming Hip Hop Track Release

Singer Neha Bhasin attributes her recent physical transformation to a dedicated regimen of dancing and intermittent fasting, a routine intensified by the preparation for her next musical release. The Bollywood and Punjabi music sensation, known for hits like Kut Kut Bajra, has always prioritized fitness, but her latest endeavor took her commitment to a new level. "The inch loss was a byproduct of my intense dance rehearsals coupled with a strict intermittent fasting schedule," Bhasin explained, shedding light on her approach to achieving an even more toned physique.

Fitness Through Dance and Diet

Bhasin's fitness journey took a significant turn as she embarked on the path to perfect her performance for an upcoming song. Spending four to five hours a day dancing, she noticed a remarkable physical change, attributing it to the unparalleled cardio benefits of dance. "I'm in the best shape when I'm actively performing," she remarked. Concurrently, Bhasin adopted intermittent fasting, limiting her eating window and focusing on nutritious, home-cooked meals, significantly cutting down sugar and processed foods from her diet. This dietary discipline, she notes, played a crucial role in her physical transformation.

The Impact of Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting wasn't a new concept for Bhasin, but her dedication reached new heights during her recent fitness quest. Fasting for up to 17-18 hours and abstaining from food post-sunset, she tailored her diet to include small, healthful meals throughout the day. "I've been gluten and dairy-free for many years," she shares, emphasizing the importance of diet in maintaining her fitness levels. Her choice of foods leaned towards nuts, coconut water, tofu, and chana, supporting her intense dance regimen and contributing to her inch loss.

A New Musical Chapter

Bhasin is not just transforming physically but is also venturing into new musical territories with her upcoming single. Moving away from her Punjabi folk roots, the singer is set to release a Hindi hip hop dance track, a genre she hasn't explored in her previous works. "It's something I've never done before," Bhasin excitedly shares. The decision to release a Hindi track after a long hiatus was spurred by the compelling lyrics and her spontaneous artistic inclination. With this new single, Bhasin is all set to enchant her audience, not just with her transformed physique but with her versatile musical prowess as well.

As Neha Bhasin gears up for her latest musical release, her journey underscores the power of dedication to fitness and the unexpected paths it can lead us on. Her story is a testament to the fact that with the right motivation, achieving physical and professional milestones is well within reach. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her new track, ready to witness the culmination of her hard work, both in the studio and on the dance floor.