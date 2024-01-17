Movement Gym Leases Large Retail Space in Mountain View, Demonstrating Promise in Bay Area's Real Estate

Movement, an expanding gym and rock-climbing center chain, has secured the lease for an enormous retail space in Mountain View, previously occupied by Sprouts Farmers Market. Located at 630 San Antonio Road, the forthcoming facility will provide a wide array of health-related activities, including rock climbing, fitness training, and yoga sessions.

A Beacon of Hope in a Challenging Market

This lease agreement comes as an encouraging sign in a time when the Bay Area's commercial real estate market is faced with considerable challenges. The deal, brokered by David Taxin and Jeremy Awdisho of Meacham Oppenheimer commercial real estate, underscores that businesses offering unique in-person experiences unachievable through online platforms can still find fitting spaces.

Strategically Positioned for Success

The new gym's location was chosen with great strategic foresight. An estimated 153,800 residents live within a three-mile radius of the site, with an impressive median household income of $184,000 and a median age of 38.8 years. This demographic advantage positions Movement to succeed in its new home, drawing in fitness enthusiasts from the affluent community.

Building the Future of Fitness

Movement is set to become one of the two anchor tenants in the shopping center, alongside CVS. The fitness chain plans to spend roughly six months on interior construction for the new gym, transforming the 23,900-square-foot building into a state-of-the-art fitness hub. With other locations in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Belmont, and San Francisco, Movement continues to expand its presence across the Bay Area, offering world-class fitness facilities to local communities.

Previously, there were plans to replace the shopping center with a large housing development by Prometheus, a prominent residential developer. However, due to a downturn in the real estate market, the proposal did not materialize, paving the way for Movement's latest venture.