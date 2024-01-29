GymCo Expansion Across Northern Ireland: A Boost for Fitness and Employment

Brothers Jim, David, and Martin Conlon, the triumvirate behind the flourishing gym chain GymCo, are primed to widen their enterprise's footprint across Northern Ireland. The plans involve the launch of five new gym branches, a move that is projected to generate as many as 100 new job opportunities.

Expansion Following Major Renovation

The announcement follows the successful completion of a £300,000 ($400,000) refurbishment at their CitySide gym, which itself created five new jobs. The upgrade introduced cutting-edge fitness equipment supplied by the local firm, BlkBox. Gym-goers can now benefit from state-of-the-art HIIT cardio machines, Olympic lifting platforms, racks, barbells, and an adjustable bench.

In addition, the steam room, sauna, and changing facilities at the CitySide location have been overhauled, enhancing the overall member experience.

Commitment to Community Development

The Conlon brothers have expressed their unwavering commitment to the revitalization of north Belfast. The area is currently undergoing significant regeneration, spearheaded by ambitious projects like the new Ulster University campus and the £10 million refurbishment of York Street Train Station. The additions of new GymCo locations will further contribute to this community drive and economic uplift.

Upcoming Locations and Continued Growth

The first of the new GymCo branches will be established in east Belfast, with the remaining locations to be revealed in the upcoming months. Since its inception in 2014, GymCo has demonstrated consistent growth and unwavering dedication to the local community. These new expansion plans underscore the company's ongoing pledge to contribute to the region's economic development and to provide top-tier fitness facilities for residents.