Fleet Feet Expands Ohio Presence with New Store in Youngstown

In a strategic move to nurture Ohio’s burgeoning fitness culture, retail chain Fleet Feet has inaugurated its newest store in Youngstown. This expansion marks the fifth store in the region, courtesy of the entrepreneurial duo, Heather and Jody Herzog. The Herzogs have been key players in proliferating Fleet Feet’s presence across the state, with established stores in Northfield, Pepper Pike, Westlake, and Strongsville.

Driving Fitness and Wellness in Ohio

Heather and Jody Herzog, both seasoned runners, are deeply committed to fostering a culture of fitness and wellness within their community. Their vision is to transform their Fleet Feet stores into the go-to destination for all fitness enthusiasts, regardless of their level of expertise or stage in their fitness journey.

Strategically Located Near Mill Creek Park

The new store is strategically located near Mill Creek Park, an area cherished by locals for its outdoor activities. This location is aptly positioned to cater to a wide range of fitness enthusiasts and amateur athletes in and around Youngstown.

Aligning with Fleet Feet’s Broader Mission

The Herzogs’ unwavering dedication to enhancing quality of life through fitness is in perfect alignment with Fleet Feet’s broader mission. The retail chain is committed to supporting communities in their pursuit of health and well-being. In partnership with Primetime Fitness and CapitalSpring, the Herzogs have made key hires for pivotal roles in their new store. They, alongside several other companies in the active lifestyle industry, continue to make significant strides in promoting health and fitness.