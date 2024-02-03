Fitness Trainer Bride Carries Groom in Unique Wedding Photoshoot

In a bold move that defies traditional stereotypes, Hong Hanh, a 25-year-old fitness trainer from Dong Da district in Hanoi, has taken the internet by storm. Her unique wedding photoshoot, featuring her carrying her husband-to-be, Do Ngoc Hai, princess-style, has become a viral sensation, challenging conventional notions about women's strength and physique.

A Unique Vision

Hanh and her husband, also a fitness trainer, didn't just want a standard set of romantic wedding photos. They wanted their images to reflect their professions and their personal strengths. The idea was to create a visual narrative that didn't just capture their love, but also their shared passion for fitness and their commitment to defying stereotypes. Despite the muscle cramps that Hanh experienced during the 6-hour session due to the strenuous poses, the couple managed to capture the empowering images they had set out to create.

A Surprise Proposal Amidst the Shoot

Adding more flavor to the unconventional shoot was a surprise proposal by Ngoc Hai. Despite Hanh's indifference towards traditional details, Ngoc Hai wanted to ensure that Hanh had a proper engagement. The surprise proposal, set amidst the backdrop of the powerful photoshoot, added an extra layer of emotion to the already stirring pictures.

The Impact of the Photos

The images quickly went viral, amassing tens of thousands of interactions and comments. Many netizens humorously referenced who 'wears the pants' in the relationship, while others lauded the couple for their bold move. The couple, who met back in 2018 at a gym, are set to tie the knot the following month.

As for Hanh, she continues to pursue her passion for fitness. She recently clinched a gold medal in a fitness competition for amateur athletes in the 57kg category, further cementing her status as an embodiment of strength and determination.