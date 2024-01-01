Fitness Influencer Eryn diZerega Sparks Dress Code Debate; Kali Muscle Criticized for Extreme Diet

In an incident that has sparked a wave of outrage, fitness personality and NPC wellness competitor, Eryn diZerega, found herself at odds with her gym’s dress code policy. Eryn, who commands a following of 195,000 on TikTok, voiced her displeasure after a gym owner rebuked her for her workout attire, a strappy romper, following a member’s complaint. The encounter left her feeling humiliated and led to her decision to cancel her gym membership.

A Clash Over Dress Code

Eryn took to social media to narrate her experience, emphasizing her adherence to the gym’s dress code that bans sports bras. Her disappointment was palpable as she recounted the gym owner’s passive-aggressive response to her decision to exit the gym. Eryn’s post quickly went viral, with many social media users echoing her sentiments and criticizing the gym’s stringent dress code.

The Gym Owner’s Defense

The gym owner defended his policy, stating member safety, curbing inappropriate behavior, and fostering an environment conducive to health and physique improvement as the reasons. However, Eryn found the owner’s reaction lacking in respect and dismissive of her feelings, further underscoring the issues with the gym’s enforcement of its dress code policy.

Voices from the Fitness Community

In a separate yet connected event, fitness influencer Kali Muscle has been under fire for undertaking extreme diet challenges, such as eating only pineapples for 11 days. While the fitness community acknowledged benefits like weight loss and reduced water retention, they expressed concerns about the potential adverse effects of such extreme diets. Skepticism and anxiety were dominant themes in the comments, with netizens questioning Kali Muscle’s previous health issues and promotion of potentially harmful products.

These two incidents have sparked a broader conversation about norms and practices within the fitness community. They remind us that the path to physical wellness is fraught with obstacles, not just from the training itself, but also from the societal expectations and biases that surround it.