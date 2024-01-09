Fitness First struggles to attract new members as home working hits central London gyms

The global shift towards remote work, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, has been hailed as a welcome change by many employees. However, it has hit inner-city businesses hard, particularly the fitness industry. The persisting trend of working from home has reportedly hindered the recovery of city-based gyms, with gymgoers delaying return to their favourite fitness centres. One of the leading fitness chains expressed its struggles to recoup the members lost to lockdowns, indicating that the recovery has been slower than initially anticipated.

Decimation of Membership Fees

A close analysis of the company’s yearly revenue revealed that membership fees plummeted to £33.2m last year, a significant drop from £50.8m in 2019. Unsurprisingly, the majority of the revenue loss is attributed to the decrease in city workers. With most of the gyms located in city centres and near offices, the switch to remote work has been detrimental to the financial wellbeing of these enterprises.

Grappling with Uncertain Times

This unprecedented situation has urged the companies in the fitness sector to reassess their strategies and explore ways to mitigate the ongoing risk. A prominent fitness chain announced plans to close multiple gym outlets and negotiate rent cuts with landlords in a desperate effort to achieve financial stability. Any hindrance to the planned restructuring risked putting the company’s future at stake. Despite facing opposition from landlords, the plan was greenlit by the judicial body, enabling the group to proceed with its recovery strategy.

Transforming the Business Model in the Face of Adversity

Adapting to new circumstances, the fitness groups have begun focusing on diversifying their offerings for members, such as introducing app-based workout classes and enhancing the equipment in their gyms. Seeing the rising trend of people gravitating towards strength training, the groups have started to allocate more space for relevant workout routines. Other innovations include decreasing the focus on treadmills, showcasing the firms’ adaptability in these challenging circumstances.

The Domino Effect on Other Industries

The transition to remote work has been felt beyond just the fitness industry. Hospitality and leisure sectors, predominantly reliant on city workers and commuters for their revenues, have been feeling the pinch. As the traditional five-day work week continues to fade, businesses are seeing their operations significantly reduced. Some are opting to shift focus from urban centres to suburbs and commuter towns as a survival strategy.

Conclusion

While the work-from-home trend has brought flexibility and convenience to many, it has undeniably disrupted the conventional business models of various industries. Although this shift poses considerable challenges, it also provides opportunities for innovative solutions for forward-thinking businesses to adapt and thrive. Indeed, the key to survival in this new era may lie in adaptability and resilience in the face of change.